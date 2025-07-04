What’s something you bought that noticeably improved your quality of life? – 22 life-changing purchases (that won’t break the bank)

Life r/AskReddit

We live the age of Amazon, Shein and Temu, where you can buy pretty much anything you can imagine and it’s delivered to your door at the click of a button.

But how many of those things are a total waste of money? Probably a large percentage, so when you buy an item that is genuinely useful, it feels like a real win. They’ve been chatting about this on Reddit, after user MedfordQuestions asked:

‘What’s something you bought (under $300) that noticeably improved your quality of life and you actually use every day?’

For British readers, that’s approximately £219. It turns out there are loads of things you can purchase that will revolutionise your day-to-day existence for an absolute steal, as the replies showed…

1.

‘Surprisingly, an electric toothbrush. I kinda thought they were a waste of money until I got one for Christmas about 8 years ago They actually do an incredibly good job.’

–STLGentleman111

2.

’75 year-old retired lady with my car parked away from my condo front door. A wagon for groceries! OMG! Thankful for it every time I use it. Also, it came in really handy taking my toddler great-niece for her first Trick or Treat!’

–pook1029

3.

‘Bidet is THE answer, in the summer especially.’

–Resident_Letter_214

4.

‘People say robot vacuums can’t replace manual vacuums because they only do 80% of what a manual vacuum would do. I say 80% is good enough and call it a day.’

–Inanimate_CARB0N_Rod

5.

‘Noise-canceling headphones. They give me peace of mind whenever I need a break from everything.’

–UsefulIdiot85

6.

‘A really good pillow!’

–Sunlover67

7.

‘A Fitbit. Since I bought my first Fitbit – 7 years ago, I move more overall, am much more active, and feel better. Proof? I’m currently on a 1673-day streak of >10K steps/day, my base heart rate is 53, and I’m 70 years old.’

–DrGail106

8.

‘Adopted my dog for £165 from the shelter. Pure joy every single day.’

–Urban_Peacock

9.

‘Leatherman multi-tool. It has saved me in so many situations and is essential when I’m at work.’

–Quicky-mart

10.

‘A good ergonomic desk chair. Didn’t realise how much my back was suffering until I upgraded total game changer.’

–Nintengodboi

11.

‘I have three laundry baskets in my trunk for shopping and groceries. It’s much easier to carry in a real full basket than lots of bags. I also find it helps in keeping my car organised and I get to organise the baskets when I put the groceries in the cars.’

–morningchampagne

12.

‘Blackout curtains for my room. Absolutely improves my sleep quality, especially during the times of the year when the sun rises earlier.’

–lilmemer3132