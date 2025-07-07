15 exquisitely savage votes of no confidence in Elon Musk’s new anti-Trump project – the America Party

US elon musk

The Trump-Musk spat has been on and off, but is most certainly back on again at the time of writing.

After the President’s former BFF spoke out against his tariffs and his One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump threatened to look into the subsidies currently enjoyed by Musk’s companies – not to mention the South African’s immigration status.

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk? Trump: We'll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies. pic.twitter.com/6I0OAIv7Js — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Having failed to prevent the bill, which will cut health insurance and food welfare access for millions, increase US debt by trillions, and make it much more difficult to get clean energy projects off the ground, Musk has pulled the trigger on his threat to create a new political party to oppose those Republicans who voted the bill through.

Of course, he held a Twitter poll.

When that gave him the answer he was hoping for, he made this announcement.

He certainly knows his demographic.

He needn’t bother asking these people for their votes.

1.

Now that Musk has become irrelevant he says he opposes Trump & is creating a new political party. That can only help Trump by dividing the people who oppose him & could very likely be a political ploy by Trump & Musk to ensure Republicans win the midterms. Do not fall for it. — Henry M. Rosenberg (@DoctorHenryCT) July 6, 2025

2.

Wow, Elon Musk just created his own political party called "The America Party". Party members will be known as "Dogenerates" — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 6, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he’s officially launching the “America Party” in a dig at Trump. I don’t know a single Democrat who would join this party. However, there are probably plenty of Republicans who will, which hurts the GOP. I say go for it! pic.twitter.com/0QN4Uq46GL — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 5, 2025

4.

There’s approximately a 90% chance that Ian Miles Cheong will be part of the marketing and social media team for Elon’s 'America Party,' so get the popcorn ready. pic.twitter.com/SPOvXMBK4O — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) July 6, 2025

5.

Please, let him siphon off every last MAGA voter into the “America Party” so they can cosplay Founding Fathers while the rest of us pass real legislation. Divide and self-own, Elon. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) July 5, 2025

6.

When Musk announced his America Party or whatever pic.twitter.com/L76wJCotES — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) July 6, 2025

7.

“I already have an idea for its salute” https://t.co/Tj4adqGgDL — Eric Alterman, blue check (@Eric_Alterman) July 4, 2025

8.

After helping to elect the most incompetent and destructive president in history, Trump, the world's richest Nazi, Elon Musk, has formed his own far-right political party, the America Party. Gee, I can't wait to find out how South African fascism differs from American. Yippee! pic.twitter.com/tcqrjKZ16q — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) July 6, 2025

9.

Are American's dumb enough to fall for something because it is a called "The America Party" even though it's funded by a South African & actually only represents the interests of global billionaires? pic.twitter.com/KJMjY86U4z — ChudsOfTikTok ️ (@ChudsOfTikTok) July 6, 2025

10.

MAGA simultaneously making the argument that Elon is a traitor and will fail miserably with his 3rd party while also claiming it will only hurt Democrats is peak MAGA cope. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 6, 2025

11.

Ok wait. Elon Musk just formed a political party in the US to go after Donald Trump? After getting him elected? The US is a soap opera. — Roddy (@RodKahx) July 5, 2025

12.

Nothing says "The America Party" than being led by an African. — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) July 6, 2025

13.

Elon Musk May 27: "I spent too much time in politics." Jul 5: "I created a new political party." It's a joke. As I've said, he is in a fierce competition with Trump about the largest number of lies per unit time. https://t.co/6fCvplqCXg pic.twitter.com/TADfvrfaoo — Dimitar Pachov (@dpachov) July 5, 2025

14.

This is like quitting as editor-in-chief of the Fart Almanac to spending 12-hour days training for the Fart World Cup. A gaudy, no-win move. https://t.co/8dwEImt2X0 — (@JoshZerkle) July 6, 2025

15.

Like Cheese and Superman, Elon Musk is all American, and his new America Party will ensure Straightriotism victories, as the constitution states that any patriotic 3rd party gets to be co-president as long as they come in 2nd place in any election. pic.twitter.com/dw3f1icLAT — Gary Peterson (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 3, 2025

We wonder who’ll play Musk in the Netflix miniseries.

The America party. Finally, a party founded by the richest person on earth. pic.twitter.com/lfeypxCVQg — Earl (@28delayslater) July 5, 2025

