15 exquisitely savage votes of no confidence in Elon Musk’s new anti-Trump project – the America Party

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2025

The Trump-Musk spat has been on and off, but is most certainly back on again at the time of writing.

After the President’s former BFF spoke out against his tariffs and his One Big Beautiful Bill, Trump threatened to look into the subsidies currently enjoyed by Musk’s companies – not to mention the South African’s immigration status.

Having failed to prevent the bill, which will cut health insurance and food welfare access for millions, increase US debt by trillions, and make it much more difficult to get clean energy projects off the ground, Musk has pulled the trigger on his threat to create a new political party to oppose those Republicans who voted the bill through.

Of course, he held a Twitter poll.

Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party? 65.4% yes 34.6% no

When that gave him the answer he was hoping for, he made this announcement.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.

He certainly knows his demographic.

He needn’t bother asking these people for their votes.

We wonder who’ll play Musk in the Netflix miniseries.

