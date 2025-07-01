Elon Musk just declared war on Donald Trump and his ‘big beautiful bill’ and everyone said the same thing

US donald trump elon musk

It’s fair to say that Elon Musk is no fan of Donald Trump’s sweeping budget bill which will increase the country’s deficit by $3.3tn.

So much so that he has vowed to unseat every lawmaker who supports it.

Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Not only that, he pledged to set up a whole new political party, the ‘America Party’, if Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ goes through.

It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

And everyone – well, not quite everyone, but an awful lot of people – all said the same thing.

1.

You literally elected all these clowns. — Aes (@AesPolitics1) June 30, 2025

2.

Why did you fund it you idiot ? https://t.co/udFjqZWaBu — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 30, 2025

3.

You helped make this happen, Elon. Let that sink in. https://t.co/YnmOkmW303 pic.twitter.com/uvQ52IRzaG — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) July 1, 2025

4.

Hey @elonmusk, wanna get rid of Trump quickly? Disclose details of how you helped him win the elections, face the consequences, and save the country. Or just shut up. It’s pathetic at this point. — VanDammit™ (@ChaosAgent_42) June 30, 2025

5.

Why is Elon Musk acting like he’s not the reason Trump is President. We told you this would happen. Proof that Elon Musk isn’t that smart. pic.twitter.com/PKd7HUn2al — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 1, 2025

6.

Elon Musk isn’t right, it’s just a rare moment when his selfishness aligns with the truth. pic.twitter.com/A2VNgSIeui — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 28, 2025

7.