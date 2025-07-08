Maga snowflake Kellyanne Conway says Superman is ‘woke’ and she’s not happy – 14 comebacks that are Fox News kryptonite

US Fox News kellyanne conway superman

There’s a new Superman film coming out – as if you didn’t know – and we really weren’t bothered about it until we saw this clip of Fox News types talking about it, and now we can’t wait to see it.

It’s Donald Trump’s former press secretary Kellyanne Conway – you remember – talking about the film with Jesse Waters among others, an Conway’s upset because apparently the new superhero film is ‘woke’.

Not like a Maga to take against an immigrant, eh? Here’s what Conway said on Fox News (wait for the typically irksome Watters cameo at the end).

Kellyanne on Superman: We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to— Watters: You know what it says on his cape? MS13 pic.twitter.com/F1PBPeE9nf — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

They are always angry about something. Just the most hateful ugly people alive. No joy. No kindness. Just snark and idiocy. https://t.co/LtF5p7VSjR — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) July 8, 2025

2.

This looks like a fictional news broadcast I would expect to see within the Superman movie itself pic.twitter.com/t0cQ9kA0dp — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) July 7, 2025

3.

They don’t like being reminded that they are, overall, shitty people. — Victor Ambrosio (@diseloatuperra) July 7, 2025

4.

People finding out that Superman is in fact an immigrant and getting mad about it is the weirdest shit i’ve seen in a while. https://t.co/MK1LgL9IFD — Warpingfist (@Warpingfist64) July 7, 2025

5.

When she’s done lecturing people about lecturing, maybe someone can tell the panel that Fox is an immigrant-founded company https://t.co/xfr7nDtFKc — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 8, 2025

6.

Kellyanne shouldn’t mind if Superman is an immigrant.

Superman doesn’t mind that she’s a cunt. — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) July 8, 2025

7.