This clip of Gordon Ramsay clearly wishing a food influencer would burger off is a classic of the genre
Food TikToker Sylvia Ferreira – @syllygirl – shares recipes for dishes you won’t find anywhere else, and quite possibly won’t look for.
For example, there was this bacon ice-cream cone.
The Bacon Ice Cream Cone That’s Breaking The Internet! 🤯😍
It takes all sorts to make a world …but it’s a hard no from us.
In 2022, made this enormous burger, using a very unconventional ‘bun’.
How did I not know this chicken trick?! 🤯😍
It had TikTokers shaking their heads.
I’m calling the police.
Babs
Is this some kind of joke.
Erin
Nothing could’ve prepared me for where this video was going.
jude
Nothing could have prepared chef Gordon Ramsay, either, and we worried about his blood pressure when we saw how he took it during this stitch.
@gordonramsayofficial #duet with @syllygirl I’ve seen some crazy things but this #burger takes the cake….#ramsayreacts #tiktokcooks ♬ original sound – Sylvia Ferreira
“Who in the hell’s eating that thing? ‘Cause you need a freaking medal.
We particularly enjoyed these reactions.
The PLOT IS OFFICIALLY LOST 😫
Bilal Bhatti
There were more twists in this video than in a Gordian knot.
fake jake
Oh my god you are all of us when watching this 😂😂
Crysten 🤍
If you are not sure whether you want beef or chicken. here u are😅
Konstantinos⚡Digital Marketing
Happily, the criticism didn’t upset Sylvia Ferreira. Far from it.
THIS made my day even though it didn’t make his 😂
