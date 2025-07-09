This clip of Gordon Ramsay clearly wishing a food influencer would burger off is a classic of the genre

Celebrity food

Food TikToker Sylvia Ferreira – @syllygirl – shares recipes for dishes you won’t find anywhere else, and quite possibly won’t look for.

For example, there was this bacon ice-cream cone.

It takes all sorts to make a world …but it’s a hard no from us.

In 2022, made this enormous burger, using a very unconventional ‘bun’.

It had TikTokers shaking their heads.

I’m calling the police.

Babs

Is this some kind of joke.

Erin

Nothing could’ve prepared me for where this video was going.

jude

Nothing could have prepared chef Gordon Ramsay, either, and we worried about his blood pressure when we saw how he took it during this stitch.

“Who in the hell’s eating that thing? ‘Cause you need a freaking medal.

We particularly enjoyed these reactions.

The PLOT IS OFFICIALLY LOST 😫

Bilal Bhatti

There were more twists in this video than in a Gordian knot.

fake jake

Oh my god you are all of us when watching this 😂😂

Crysten 🤍

If you are not sure whether you want beef or chicken. here u are😅

Konstantinos⚡Digital Marketing

Happily, the criticism didn’t upset Sylvia Ferreira. Far from it.

THIS made my day even though it didn’t make his 😂

