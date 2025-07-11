Ten tasty kebab facts to sink your teeth into on World Kebab Day

Exclusive food

For many, a kebab is just something you might have at 2am after a drunken night out. But the mighty kebab is such a thing of beauty that it even gets its own special day!

Yes, today is World Kebab Day, so we’ve put together some fun facts to celebrate it.

1. The word ‘kebab’ originates from the Persian word ‘kabāb’, which means “roasted meat”.

2. The term ‘doner’ comes from the Turkish ‘döndürmek, which means ‘to turn’.

3. Kebabs are thought to have originated in Turkey, when soldiers would use their swords to skewer chunks of freshly hunted animals and cook them over open fires.

4. The earliest known written reference to kebabs is in a Turkish script from 1377.

5. Adam Moran (also known as ‘Beard Meats Food’) holds the record for the most doner kebabs eaten in 30 minutes. He managed 9.5 in this time.

6. A Turkish woman, Ceren Yilmaz, holds a record for eating 315 shish kebabs in 46 minutes.

7. Germans consume approximately 1.3 billion döner kebabs each year. This means, in Germany, that roughly 350 kebabs are being eaten every 10 seconds.

8. A Cypriot Lebanese man, Sami Eid, who lives in Cyprus, holds the world record for making the largest ever gyros. It weighed 4,022kg.

9. Since 2013 The British Kebab Awards has been an annual event to celebrate kebab restaurants across the UK.

10. The ‘Royal Kebab’, served at Hazel restaurant in London’s Canary Wharf, is the world’s most expensive kebab. Made of ingredients such as Wagyu beef, morel mushrooms, and 25 year old vinegar, it costs £925.

Image Pexels