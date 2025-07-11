‘What’s something really common in the UK that you’ve never actually done?’ – 17 parts of British life people have somehow avoided

Round Ups r/AskUK

Everyone in the UK chain drinks tea while wearing bowler hats and playing cricket, right? Well, not so much.

In fact the cliches of British life may not be as prevalent as you may think. Over on r/AskUK, user myloxyloto1987 invited Brits to share common parts of UK life they’ve never tried, and they even got the ball rolling with their own suggestions:

‘Example: Never had a Nando’s, never been to a football match, never watched an episode of Doctor Who’

How many of these top replies have you done?

1.

‘Stolen a phone in London whilst riding a bike. On a more serious note… Watched Downtown Abbey or Love Island’

-Hot-Health7006

2.

‘I’ve never been to Glastonbury (apart from the abbey) Never chased a cheese (although this isn’t as common as people might believe)’

-davethecave

3.

‘I’ve never been to the pub for a pint (or two), alone or otherwise’

-EnigmaMissing

4.

‘Never had a crisp sandwich.’

-MattLaidlow

5.

‘A) Wear a tracksuit without doing something sport related. B) Been to a gym.’

-djashjones

6.

‘Never set foot in a high street betting shop to place a bet, or played a fruit machine. I genuinely wouldn’t know what to do.’

-sharon_bott

7.

‘Never been to a football match. I’ve watched plenty of other sports live, rugby, cricket, ice hockey, basketball but that’s just one sport that I’m weirdly not interested in’

-Hamsternoir

8.

‘Never played my music loud on public transport for all to hear. Also never been on a big sloppy drunken stag do with 12 guys of whom I only know 4.’

-VillageHorse

9.