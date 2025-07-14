US JD Vance

This video of JD Vance’s breaking into a ‘run’ (or something like it) had people in hysterics and these outraged Magas just made the whole thing even better

John Plunkett. Updated July 14th, 2025

JD Vance took time out from his busy schedule to pay a visit to Disneyland in California, the state which you’ll remember just a little while ago his boss sent the National Guard because of all the rabid lawlessness going on over there.

Well it seems to have died down now, and his visit prompted no end of attention as you might imagine, not least from California governor, Gavin Newsom.

But it was this video which we’re particularly interested in, when the vice president attempted to break into a run (or something like it)

It prompted no end of amusement as you might imagine.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Except not everyone was laughing. Specifically, these Magas who are never knowingly under-offended by, well, pretty much anything.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Just a bit of fun, people.

Source @JoJoFromJerz