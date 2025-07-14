This video of JD Vance’s breaking into a ‘run’ (or something like it) had people in hysterics and these outraged Magas just made the whole thing even better

US JD Vance

JD Vance took time out from his busy schedule to pay a visit to Disneyland in California, the state which you’ll remember just a little while ago his boss sent the National Guard because of all the rabid lawlessness going on over there.

Well it seems to have died down now, and his visit prompted no end of attention as you might imagine, not least from California governor, Gavin Newsom.

Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

But it was this video which we’re particularly interested in, when the vice president attempted to break into a run (or something like it)

I just saw this video of JD Vance “running” and now I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/u8NQM1wC1I — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 13, 2025

It prompted no end of amusement as you might imagine.

1.

JD Vance running is hilarious. Peak "alpha male." pic.twitter.com/J0SaYGU07N — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) July 13, 2025

2.

3.

Oh my fucking god pic.twitter.com/BT43LAN34C — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) July 13, 2025

4.

I think this video just ended JD Vance’s career. pic.twitter.com/jTqBahZpuA — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 13, 2025

5.

"Running?" That dude is PRANCING. https://t.co/Jhxj5Ttc5j — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) July 13, 2025

6.

JD Vance running like that guy from the carry on films pic.twitter.com/SioLISjlEH — Just Dave Now (@justdave89now) July 13, 2025

7.

Whatever you do, don’t make this video of JD Vance awkwardly running at Disneyland go viral. pic.twitter.com/3AU9IIZ0gT — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) July 13, 2025

Except not everyone was laughing. Specifically, these Magas who are never knowingly under-offended by, well, pretty much anything.

1.

That’s a United States Marine, I’m sure he had done more running in a week when he was active than you did in a lifetime! — Volunteer Marine 1371! (@MarineVol1371) July 13, 2025

2.

Completely normal video. You're a miserable, mind-numbing, vile woman. — Austin Rogers (@MrAustinRogers) July 13, 2025

3.

Sorry for your childlessness. — Diet Coke Trad (@bewicksong) July 13, 2025

4.

Your laughing because he was being a good father and making sure his kid was alright — ConvictedTrader (@ConvictTrader69) July 13, 2025

5.

Soyboys like you trying to do the "look at how LAME these people are" thing will always fall flat. — captive dreamer (@avaricum777) July 14, 2025

6.

I see a dad looking out for his kid. Democrats hates that.. — Doldgini (@Doldgini) July 13, 2025

7.

You’re jealous of him and his family. — Joey FAFO (@jkeeter82) July 13, 2025

Just a bit of fun, people.

