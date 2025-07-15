Donald Trump threatens to impose heavy tariffs on Russia if they don’t make a deal with Ukraine in 50 days. Shares in ‘Sure, Jan’ hit an all-time high

US donald trump

Last week, a ‘big announcement’ on Russia was heralded by Trump’s team, putting the idea in some people’s minds that he might actually do something to push his buddy Putin into taking negotiations with Ukraine seriously.

Trump has really raised expectations about his big announcement on Russia planned for tomorrow. I hope he delivers. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 13, 2025

Let’s face it – most people’s expectations weren’t raised.

Trump is returning the necklace pic.twitter.com/RPw5Zl1abU — Bravo_Dolls (@Bravo_Dolls) July 14, 2025

On Monday, the announcement landed.

Trump: We are very unhappy — I am, with Russia.. We will be doing very severe tariffs if we don't have a deal in 50 days. Tariffs at about 100%, pic.twitter.com/hnB22HePVQ — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2025

Talk about damp squibs. Here’s the breakdown –

Trump is ‘disappointed’ in Putin (because he’s making him look weak) He’s not going to do anything immediately (because he’s weak) In 50 days, he’ll put 100% tariffs on Russian imports if there is no peace deal (He won’t, because Trump Always Chickens Out) Once again, for the people at the back – Americans pay the tariffs, not Russia

Here’s what the internet had to say about it.

1.

You mean he’s trying to distract from the Epstein files by lying to the press about something he’s not going to do — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) July 14, 2025

2.

BREAKING: TACO trump announces that he will impose severe tariffs on Russia if there's no deal IN 50 DAYS. This has as much chance of happening as his "90 deals in 90 days" promises, or his previous "2 weeks" deadlines to Putin. Nobody respects this rambling jackass. pic.twitter.com/2CKukf2Iid — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 14, 2025

3.

BREAKING: Trump just announced his big "major announcement" is that he'll impose nearly 100% tariffs on Russia if Putin doesn't agree on a deal with Ukraine in 50 days. Putin must be laughing his ass off, considering Trump’s track record of not keeping his imposed tariffs. pic.twitter.com/4TbkV6mM06 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 14, 2025

4.

After seeing the handling of the Epstein files, Russia is pretty safe. https://t.co/QSM69KztM8 — No Joy For Philly Sports (@jschube19) July 14, 2025

5.

TACO Tuesday in 50 days https://t.co/cabyzaVm3i — HotToTrot (@trot_to_hot) July 14, 2025

6.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump's said he's "very unhappy… with Russia… we'll discuss that maybe a different day," but for now he'll give Russia another 50 days to keep bombing Ukraine before imposing tariffs. Feckless and weak.pic.twitter.com/zNzwZcazlR — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 14, 2025

7.

This is so important that Trump has demanded Putin do something… by September. Or else Americans will pay higher taxes on Russian imports. What are America still importing from Russia?! https://t.co/Rvz7RZHNyg — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 14, 2025

8.

Trump's hyped “big announcement” on Russia turns out to be a 100% tariff on Russia if there’s no peace deal. But the U.S. barely trades with Russia. Just another nothingburger. pic.twitter.com/FIBqN5Dbw6 — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) July 14, 2025

9.