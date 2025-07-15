US donald trump

Donald Trump threatens to impose heavy tariffs on Russia if they don’t make a deal with Ukraine in 50 days. Shares in ‘Sure, Jan’ hit an all-time high

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 15th, 2025

Last week, a ‘big announcement’ on Russia was heralded by Trump’s team, putting the idea in some people’s minds that he might actually do something to push his buddy Putin into taking negotiations with Ukraine seriously.

Let’s face it – most people’s expectations weren’t raised.

On Monday, the announcement landed.

Talk about damp squibs. Here’s the breakdown –

Trump is ‘disappointed’ in Putin (because he’s making him look weak)

He’s not going to do anything immediately (because he’s weak)

In 50 days, he’ll put 100% tariffs on Russian imports if there is no peace deal (He won’t, because Trump Always Chickens Out)

Once again, for the people at the back – Americans pay the tariffs, not Russia

Here’s what the internet had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2