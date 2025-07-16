Donald Trump claimed the Epstein files were made up by Biden and Obama and global chinny reckon supplies hit critical lows – 14 totally on-point comebacks

US donald trump epstein

Not unlike the X-Files (and yet, totally different) the truth around the Epstein Files is presumably out there, it’s just going to take a while longer to get there.

And while some of the X-Files plot lines were hard to believe, surely none of them beggared belief quite like Donald Trump’s latest claim that the Epstein Files were basically made up by – wait for it – Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Didn’t see that coming! Although maybe we should have done, obviously. And it’s worth keeping a look on White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s face as the president fumbles through his latest fiction.

REPORTER: Did the attorney general tell you that your name appeared in the Epstein files? TRUMP: No no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing. These files were made up by Comey, Obama, they were made up by the Biden– we went through years of that with the Russia Russia… pic.twitter.com/Zi5efVzhFA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2025

‘These files were made up by [former FBI director James] Comey, by Obama, by the Biden administration … we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia hoax and all the different things we’ve been through. W’ve been through years of it.’

Well, maybe. Or maybe not, obviously.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Trump is now publicly claiming that Obama and Biden “made up” the Epstein files. He’s alleging one of the most serious and elaborate government conspiracies of all time It is now imperative for Trump to provide PROOF that this occurred https://t.co/vsnjXYaPdz — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 15, 2025

2.

lol, so he campaigned on a hoax? — Spark Forex (@sparkforex) July 15, 2025

4.

Does he actually think his voters are dumb enough to believe this? — Jona (@TakeshitaFan) July 15, 2025

5.

Epstein Files = Russia Hoax? Dude what the hell is he doing?! ‍♂️ https://t.co/8AB459JJAz — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 15, 2025

5.

Trump acknowledging he’s been briefed on Epstein files but then saying the documents were made up by Obama and Biden is an extremely strong indicator that he’s covering up something https://t.co/S9HVivlvsr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 15, 2025

6.

Her face says a lot. pic.twitter.com/f3VKRdYKdi — 20 Years Now⏪ (@20yearsnow) July 15, 2025

7.