12 totally innocent words from other languages that sound dirty to English speakers

Life language

Sometimes a perfectly innocent word in one language can sound like something really quite rude in another language.

Because we’re children at heart, we’ve rounded up our favourite words from various other languages that, while perfectly innocent in their meanings, sound actually quite different to English speakers.

Slutstation – Swedish – The last stop or terminal on a bus or train line. Wanken – German – To sway or to shake. Puszi – Hungarian – To kiss or peck. Fart – Swedish – Speed Biche – French – Doe Fukkyu – Japanese – Recovery or restoration. Dickmilch – German – Sour milk Shag – Dutch – Shredded tobacco Phúc – Vietnamese – Blessing or good fortune. Kunt – Dutch – Can or Are able to. Dick – German – Thick or fat. Klit – Danish – Sand dune.

Image Boom on Pexels