The White House released a weirdly honest health update about Donald Trump and basically the entire internet said the same thing

Politics donald trump health

Like most humans on the brink of 80, Donald Trump is facing a host of health issues.

But up until yesterday, he never admitted that he was anything short of a peak physical specimen. (Despite much visual evidence to the contrary.)

And yet here came White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt strolling up to the podium with a very detailed discussion of what has been ailing the President of late.

BREAKING: Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a condition where blood doesn’t efficiently return from the legs to the heart, often due to damaged valves in the veins. This can lead to a range of symptoms, including… pic.twitter.com/z8T8BYRQvl — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 17, 2025

For this particular White House team to all of the sudden go into detail about Trump’s health concerns feels rather odd. The replies all had the same thought. And the focus was definitely not on his long-term health.

1.

Trump really said “OK TELL THEM I’M FAT THEN” — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 17, 2025

2.

This isn’t hard: Donald NEVER releases anything negative about his own health. He won’t even release the truth about his height and weight. Admitting an illness to distract from Epstein files must mean the files are very bad indeed. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 17, 2025

3.

It’s actually a big deal for the WH to admit that Trump is having health issues. It’s a departure from the usual North Korea style “the president can rip phone books in half while running a marathon backwards” obnoxious praise. https://t.co/WJRpjfv5mK — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) July 17, 2025

4.

Trump’s Epstein connections are so bad, they released stuff on Trump’s health for the first time. pic.twitter.com/VRpO7ApHlB — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) July 17, 2025

5.

Remember when they said Biden was too old to be president — Nat (@yandurathedoll) July 17, 2025

6.

7.

Let me just tell you something. If the only thing wrong with Trump with a “minor vein issue”, there is zero chance in hell that he would have allowed the White House physician to announce such a thing. This is the most vain man in human history. He didn’t wear a mask *while… — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 17, 2025

8.

The Epstein stuff is so bad they’re releasing information about Trump‘s health for the first time. Can’t even trust that either. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 17, 2025

9.

The fact that the White House is willing to discuss trump’s health to distract from the epstein files shows just how damaging the epstein files are! — Covie (@covie_93) July 17, 2025

10.