Donald Trump told sports teams to restore the racist names they’ve ditched, and failed Deflection From Epstein 101

We’re increasingly convinced that Trump’s Maga acronym – Making America Great Again – should actually be Mana …Making America Nineteen-fifties Again, and his latest regressive rant hasn’t done anything to persuade us otherwise.

Of course, why wouldn’t you want sports teams to use offensive and outdated words referring to the First nations?

If Trump thought his comments would take people’s minds off the Jeffrey Epstein files, he was so very mistaken.

it must be said that, were there a team called the Washington Whatevers, I'd buy merch — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:21 PM

You can tell he cares greatly about the systematic removal of indigenous people and their culture by the Andrew Jackson portrait hanging in his office. [image or embed] — David (@stfu.dad) July 20, 2025 at 7:24 PM

The fact that he still calls Native Americans “Indians” says it all. — BBQ Rich (@bbqrich.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 3:30 PM

He really doesn't want anyone to ever be able to enjoy anything or do anything without being reminded of his dumb ass. His fingers in fucking everything. Having to discuss his stupid ass on college football message boards without getting banned. [image or embed] — casbo (@casbo.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:41 PM

Did he … did he just claim that Native Americans want these names changed back in order to help restore their own heritage and prestige? Including the name “Redskins”? [image or embed] — Lowering the Bar (@loweringthebar.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 5:11 PM

I, too, think Cleveland’s team should revert to its old name: either the Spiders or the (preferable) Naps. We do we no longer honor Nap Lajoie? His prestige is being taken away from him! [image or embed] — Philip Bump (@pbump.com) July 20, 2025 at 3:26 PM

Preserving Native American heritage by teaching students real American history is woke and therefore banned. The only two acceptable ways to honor Native American heritage are:

1. Using ethnic slurs for Native Americans as often as possible.

2. Reducing entire cultures to corporate mascots. [image or embed] — Matt Cohen (@mattcohen.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:35 PM

No original 6 in baseball (or hockey for that matter). Cleveland has no storied baseball past and no titles since 1948. The franchise began in 1901 and is a relative newbie. That discarded name wasn't adopted until 1915. And apart from the triviality he's crazy as a loon — Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:29 PM

Director Duncan Jones had a more up-to-date name suggestion.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab