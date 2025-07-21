Donald Trump told sports teams to restore the racist names they’ve ditched, and failed Deflection From Epstein 101
We’re increasingly convinced that Trump’s Maga acronym – Making America Great Again – should actually be Mana …Making America Nineteen-fifties Again, and his latest regressive rant hasn’t done anything to persuade us otherwise.
The mad king demands the return of racist sports team names
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) July 20, 2025 at 3:27 PM
Of course, why wouldn’t you want sports teams to use offensive and outdated words referring to the First nations?
If Trump thought his comments would take people’s minds off the Jeffrey Epstein files, he was so very mistaken.
1.
Not going to work. Release the Epstein files.
— Andrew Weinstein (@andrewjweinstein.com) July 20, 2025 at 4:40 PM
2.
My dude is dealing with all the critical issues.
— Yashar Ali (@yasharali.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 3:20 PM
3.
it must be said that, were there a team called the Washington Whatevers, I'd buy merch
— Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:21 PM
4.
That’s a lot of words to say “stop asking me about Epstein.”
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:17 PM
5.
I was genuinely curious how long it'd take him to demand the Commanders change their name back
— Parker Molloy (@parkermolloy.com) July 20, 2025 at 3:49 PM
6.
You can tell he cares greatly about the systematic removal of indigenous people and their culture by the Andrew Jackson portrait hanging in his office.
— David (@stfu.dad) July 20, 2025 at 7:24 PM
7.
diverting attention from your pedophile scandal by reminding people you’re a racist, like a boss
— shauna (@goldengateblond.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 3:48 PM
8.
The fact that he still calls Native Americans “Indians” says it all.
— BBQ Rich (@bbqrich.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 3:30 PM
9.
At least we haven't invaded Greenland, Canada, or Panama yet. Remember that.
— Adam Bonin (@adambonin.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:17 PM
10.
He really doesn't want anyone to ever be able to enjoy anything or do anything without being reminded of his dumb ass. His fingers in fucking everything. Having to discuss his stupid ass on college football message boards without getting banned.
— casbo (@casbo.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 4:41 PM
11.
This is what the president thinks about first thing in the morning.
— David Corn (@davidcorn.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM
12.
Did he … did he just claim that Native Americans want these names changed back in order to help restore their own heritage and prestige? Including the name “Redskins”?
— Lowering the Bar (@loweringthebar.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 5:11 PM
13.
I, too, think Cleveland’s team should revert to its old name: either the Spiders or the (preferable) Naps. We do we no longer honor Nap Lajoie? His prestige is being taken away from him!
— Philip Bump (@pbump.com) July 20, 2025 at 3:26 PM
14.
Preserving Native American heritage by teaching students real American history is woke and therefore banned. The only two acceptable ways to honor Native American heritage are:
1. Using ethnic slurs for Native Americans as often as possible.
2. Reducing entire cultures to corporate mascots.
— Matt Cohen (@mattcohen.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:35 PM
15.
No original 6 in baseball (or hockey for that matter). Cleveland has no storied baseball past and no titles since 1948. The franchise began in 1901 and is a relative newbie. That discarded name wasn't adopted until 1915. And apart from the triviality he's crazy as a loon
— Keith Olbermann (@olbermann.bsky.social) July 20, 2025 at 6:29 PM
Director Duncan Jones had a more up-to-date name suggestion.
