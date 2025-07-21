Men, what do you think women do secretly? And women, what do you think men do secretly?’ – 17 wild theories from the gender divide

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Men and women both usually try to live up to social expectations when in each other’s company, but what about when they’re on their own?

Do men adopt new personas? Do women shape-shift into their true form? Maleficent-Capital30 wanted to know, so they put this question to the guys and girls over at r/AskReddit…

‘Men, what’s something you think all women do secretly? And women, what’s something you think all men do secretly?’

Here are the top replies from both sides…

1.

‘Man here. I think all women are secretly obtaining forklift certification’

-limbodog

2.

‘I’ve long believed that, like how men randomly touch their balls, women randomly touch their boobs. No reason, they just do it.’

-SomeJokeTeeth

3.

‘I think men secretly love cuddles and being babied after a long day and they satisfy themselves by doing it all to their girl. I might be wrong… idk!’

-Rach0807

4.

‘I think all men secretly sing I’m a Little Teapot in the shower.’

-savemysoul72

5.

‘I just know all you women spend large amounts of time sensually soaping your boobs and butts in the showers. The movies and internet wouldn’t lie to me.’

-smr312

6.

‘Not all, but some, fart. I had never heard my friend fart ever in our entire 20 years of friendship. One day, she farted. It made me laugh and I told her that’s the first time I have ever heard her fart. She laughed and said she usually excuses herself to go to the bathroom or elsewhere to fart but that one snuck up on her.’

-DataThick9440

7.

‘I think women talk with brutal specificity to their friends about their SO’s genitals and sexual performance.’

-Curusorno

8.

‘I think some men secretly want beauty maintenance. Pedicures, facials, shaving, waxing if they’re brave.’

-Smooth_Storm_9698

9.