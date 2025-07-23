Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t just a legend on stage, he was an icon out in the real world, too – 17 of the weirdest, funniest and most heartwarming Ozzy moments that will live forever

Entertainment Ozzy Osbourne tribute

The Prince of Darkness is gone and the music world is mourning. He fronted the band that birthed heavy metal and his impact on the music world will last forever. That signature voice will never be replicated. But Ozzy Osbourne was so much more than a musician. He left his mark across the world wherever he went. He was truly a one of one personality.

This collection of posts isn’t about celebrating a musical virtuoso. It’s about saluting someone who did what he wanted, when he wanted, how he wanted. From hanging out with Major League Baseball players to chasing his cats around the backyard, Ozzy took on every challenge with his signature bluntness.

Here are the weirdest, funniest, and most heartwarming moments flooding social media.

1.

In honor of Ozzy’s passing, please enjoy my favorite scene of any documentary ever pic.twitter.com/2PV1MIhLgi — c a i t l i n (@hello__caitlin) July 22, 2025

2.

Ozzy's music legacy is forever, but I always loved his sense of humor too. Here he is on Conan attempting to raise the morale of the staff. Legend. pic.twitter.com/llVbNbCtVr — Todd Spence (@Todd_Spence) July 22, 2025

3.

Ozzy Osbourne visited my magic shop. He said he'd like to buy some stink bombs. How many? All of them. I had to go through drawers finding every last one. He bought 900 of them. To sign the credit card slip I handed him a shock pen, which he thought was hilarious and bought that too. RIP — Rebecca Watson (@skepchick.org) July 22, 2025 at 2:29 PM

4.

Ozzy Osbourne bought a Blues jersey in St. Louis during the 1984 Bark at the Moon Tour. Days later in Memphis, he was arrested in the jersey while staggering drunkenly on Beale Street. Before he was released, the coolest mugshot in hockey history was taken. RIP. [image or embed] — Luke Knox (@lukeknox.me) July 22, 2025 at 4:04 PM

5.

6.

President George W. Bush and Ozzy Osbourne at the 2002 White House Correspondents Dinner pic.twitter.com/Kuldfr9bp2 — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) July 22, 2025

7.

Thanks for the music, Ozzy Osbourne – Rest easy pic.twitter.com/yKC9pPODiY — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) July 22, 2025

8.

ozzy osbourne’s top ten favourite beatles songs and why: pic.twitter.com/WbzJez0qhV — ˖ ࣪ ‹ TAY ࣪ ᥫ᭡ (@apple_c0rps) July 22, 2025

9.

Ozzy Osbourne was so funny and comical pic.twitter.com/Tm4mP44YXf — Judgmental Jim (@Judgmental_Jim) July 23, 2025

10.

my fav ozzy clip every cat owner knows this feeling

rip legend pic.twitter.com/MgcToLks0z — MJ Thrawn’s PR manager (@chimaera_chat) July 22, 2025

11.

There was only one Ozzy Look back to Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame" pic.twitter.com/PPQoc2az6D — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2025

12.

In honour of the late Prince of Darkness, here's a fantastic story Rick Wakeman once told about him, on Have I Got News For You. Apologies for the TikTok-esque format, it's the only version I could find online. #OzzyOsbourneRIP pic.twitter.com/4pfb2UGBcf — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) July 23, 2025

13.

Sharon Osbourne straightening Ozzy’s hair with an iron. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/fJ3FxUQ6yw — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 22, 2025

14.

The Osbournes was arguably one of the only reality TV shows ever worth watching. RIP Ozzy ✝️ pic.twitter.com/tFqCbkY554 — Lori Love (@thereallorilove) July 22, 2025

15.

if you really wanna honor Ozzy Osbourne in a way he would love beyond his music… please, enjoy a burrito in his memory. those who remember, know this for sure. the man loved a good burrito. : from MTV's "The Osbournes" pic.twitter.com/M981k8joDx — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 22, 2025

16.

RIP Ozzy. Gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/vl2x1s7f98 — Mike Damone (@damone_mike) July 23, 2025

17.

Ozzy having his wild and funny moments in this show was great to watch https://t.co/LN5zZSHve5 pic.twitter.com/CvjFzctxTb — Susan Seddon ⚽ (@SuzeHopper1) July 22, 2025

