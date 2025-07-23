Celebrity Ozzy Osbourne Tributes

Friends, colleagues and fans of Ozzy Osbourne post touching tributes after the rock legend’s death at 76

Poke Reporter. Updated July 23rd, 2025

The rock’n’roll legend that is Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, surrounded by his family in his Buckinghamshire home.

The working-class Birmingham boy who became an international superstar through his phenomenal music career with Black Sabbath and, later, as the star of reality TV had been living with Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2019.

He remained a rocker to the end, with a charity concert in Villa Park just over two weeks ago.

Tributes have been flooding all forms of media since his death was announced late on Tuesday, including from heartbroken bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The sheer volume of posts says as much about the man as any one message, so here are just a few in remembrance.

We’re sure Ozzy would have been proud to receive a tribute from his beloved Aston Villa.

John ‘Ozzy’ Osbourne. 1948 – 2025. Rest in Peace.

