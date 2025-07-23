Friends, colleagues and fans of Ozzy Osbourne post touching tributes after the rock legend’s death at 76

Celebrity Ozzy Osbourne Tributes

The rock’n’roll legend that is Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, surrounded by his family in his Buckinghamshire home.

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

The working-class Birmingham boy who became an international superstar through his phenomenal music career with Black Sabbath and, later, as the star of reality TV had been living with Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2019.

He remained a rocker to the end, with a charity concert in Villa Park just over two weeks ago.

Ozzy has arrived on stage, seated on a throne on stage his voice sounds great and you can feel the love in the arena. Astonishing atmosphere. #blacksabbath pic.twitter.com/odTVlV9vH9 — Nina Nannar (@NinaNannarITV) July 5, 2025

Tributes have been flooding all forms of media since his death was announced late on Tuesday, including from heartbroken bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park.

It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother.

My thoughts go… pic.twitter.com/tW9OMhvL47 — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) July 22, 2025

Goodbye dear friend – thanks for all those years – we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you. pic.twitter.com/j1ZC5TEnvj — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) July 22, 2025

Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward pic.twitter.com/2HSaIZfkX2 — Bill Ward (@billwarddrums) July 22, 2025

The sheer volume of posts says as much about the man as any one message, so here are just a few in remembrance.

1.

God bless you Ozzy. pic.twitter.com/dycBnf5IG5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) July 22, 2025

2.

I have been a Black Sabbath fan almost my entire life. And when I say Black Sabbath I mean the band with Ozzy Osbourne in it.

Everything else was business.

They were just immense.

A thundering voice and noise direct from the working class. pic.twitter.com/csghwNjLXx — Danny Baker (@prodnose) July 22, 2025

3.

I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham☀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z6V2CNXWNG — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) July 22, 2025

4.

RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal pic.twitter.com/j2JdI6WA9C — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 22, 2025

5.

Remembering my brother in music, Ozzy Osbourne. I've always looked back at this commercial we shot in '03 so fondly. The last time we spoke was backstage of Dancing with The Stars season 9, when he told me how much he loved the Osmond song, "Crazy Horses"…talk about crazy!… pic.twitter.com/fUBHNxqZuK — Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond) July 22, 2025

6.

To go out in huge style, performing to tens of thousands just before your death, raising millions for charity in the process, well, not many people can say that of their final curtain. What a classy farewell. #ozzy pic.twitter.com/NjWVoAJkI4 — Brendan May (@bmay) July 22, 2025

7.

Rest in Power, Ozzy Today we lost one of the wildest souls to ever walk this Earth. Ozzy wasn't just The Prince of Darkness, he was pure light to those of us lucky enough to meet him. A heart bigger than any stage he ever rocked. My heart goes out to Sharon and the Kids.… pic.twitter.com/rjAIz2DkHP — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) July 22, 2025

8.

Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness – Ozzy Osborne! Loved him a… pic.twitter.com/wc7QSQ52uT — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 22, 2025

9.

Sleep well Ozzy x pic.twitter.com/LOp33THXQe — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 22, 2025

10.

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

11.

RIP Ozzy A proper icon, and rocking on stage until the very end There won't be another like him ever again pic.twitter.com/FWHieyjSAC — Toby Tarrant (@tobytarrant) July 22, 2025

12.

Poor Ozzy. Another great light extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 23, 2025

13.

Ozzy's farewell gig at Villa Park raised over £140 million for children's charities in Birmingham.

Wheelchair-bound, body shaking from advanced Parkinson's, he battled through for one last gig so those children can dare to dream like he did.

Rest in peace. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/lTu0PlTttA — Jonathan Ridgway (@AVFCJono) July 22, 2025

14.

Heartbroken by the news. I was blessed to be able to cover War Pigs and get your recognition. Ozzy Forever pic.twitter.com/9Grn5RzZ6W — T-Pain (@TPAIN) July 22, 2025

15.

Rest in peace Ozzy Osbourne. You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten. Thank you for being you and for all the music. Sending love to your family, friends, bandmates and fans all over the world.#OzzyOsbourne pic.twitter.com/Tb1LKSKOg1 — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 22, 2025

16.

We lost our dear friend today today. Ozzy was a pioneer, a guiding force for all in hard rock and metal, and a great guy too. Lemmy and Ozzy were brothers in arms who enjoyed many adventures together, and his loss is seismic. RIP Ozzy, we will always love and celebrate you… pic.twitter.com/i5bW1KtVur — Official Motörhead (@myMotorhead) July 22, 2025

17.

18.

Rest in Peace Ozzy Osborne.

We'll continue the fight against the War Pigs in your absence!

Rock on. pic.twitter.com/1RSGxcHYen — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 22, 2025

19.

"Kinda lost for words here… we toured with Ozzy in 81 & he, the band & Sharon were SO supportive. He always had time for a chat, took us under his wing & showed us how & how not to party… & played us the 2nd album months before it came out… pic.twitter.com/jg2u6haJte — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) July 22, 2025

20.

OZZY RIP It’s impossible to put into words what Ozzy Osbourne has meant to Metallica. Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend are a few that come to mind. Ozzy and Sharon believed in us and transformed our lives and careers. He taught us how to play… pic.twitter.com/Am4UZbLXpw — Metallica (@Metallica) July 22, 2025

21.

We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring. Our… pic.twitter.com/GNR3Rcw2wU — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) July 22, 2025

22.

RIP Ozzy Osbourne we met several times years ago he called me "Big man" when he asked me if I liked Rock music I said "Soul & Reggae was my thing" he said "Give me a day big man and you will love Rock music" a character a funny man and a legend who we will not see the likes of… pic.twitter.com/rCBBmYibW4 — Frank Bruno MBE (@frankbrunoboxer) July 22, 2025

23.

Dear Ozzy, I’m gonna miss you. Not nearly as much as your incredible soulmate, Mrs. Osbourne. Thank you for everything you’ve done for us all. See you on the other side! Dave Mustaine pic.twitter.com/pudBLGHpDs — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) July 22, 2025

24.

Much luv to Sharon and the beautiful Osbourne Family

So sorry to hear of your loss.

Rest easy Ozzy.. pic.twitter.com/DCc9VsguFo — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) July 22, 2025

We’re sure Ozzy would have been proud to receive a tribute from his beloved Aston Villa.

Aston Villa Football Club is saddened to learn that world-renowned rockstar and Villan, Ozzy Osbourne has passed away. Growing up in Aston, not far from Villa Park, Ozzy always held a special connection to the club and the community he came from. The thoughts of everyone at… pic.twitter.com/lcyBomOdxq — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 22, 2025

John ‘Ozzy’ Osbourne. 1948 – 2025. Rest in Peace.

Image Wikimedia Commons