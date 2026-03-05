What’s a survival myth popularized by movies that would actually get you killed in real life? – 17 hacks you shouldn’t try at home

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Contrary to what their watertight plots would have you believe, films actually contain false information when it comes to survival.

Everyone knows that you can’t ride out a nuclear explosion by hiding in a fridge, but movies contain even worse tips for staying alive. To debunk some big screen myths, ndependentTune3994 put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a survival myth popularized by movies that would actually get you killed in real life?’

Grab some popcorn, here are the top replies…

1.

‘The idea that if someone has been shot, you just need to remove the bullet and they’ll be fine. Removing the bullet isn’t usually going to help and in a lot of cases, you’re just going to make things worse by increasing the risk of bleeding and or infection.’

-thatturtletouch

2.

‘Giving injections directly into the neck. Go ahead and hit that carotid artery.’

-yooperville

3.

‘Literally every recovery time. Most of these people would be out for weeks recovering from injuries, not fighting just fine hours later’

-hannbann88

4.

‘Go ahead and fight a whole group of motherfuckers, they will 100% wait their turn and certainly not all jump you at once.’

-SaltierThanAll

5.

‘Eating cacti for hydration. ‘Like anything, you need to know exactly what it is you’re eating and if you don’t it can put you in even graver peril.

Some cacti makes great eating and yeah it’s full of moisture (though I’d cook it first). A lot of cacti will make you barf. Some cacti will make you barf and then hallucinate.’

-Trashblog

6.

‘Jumping down onto a pile of garbage bags. I always think about the sharp objects I have thrown away.’

-close_my_eyes

7.

‘You can apparently fire a handgun all day long without ear protection and not suffer severe, possibly permanent, hearing loss.’

-kancamagus

8.

‘Shooting the driver of a car and expecting it to stop before it runs you over (without jumping out of the way). That guy is dead; he’s not hitting the brakes.’

-Casual-Notice

9.