This American local news programme went wildly viral for this guest’s hilariously inappropriate dating story

US dating funny local news

You don’t have to be a regular viewer of American local news channel WGN-TV or its breakfast programme to appreciate this, a 47-second clip that has gone wildly viral for reasons which will become appropriate.

It’s a hilariously inappropriate dating story courtesy of guest, comedian Erica Rhodes, that reduced morning show presenters Robin Baumgarten and Dan Ponce to helpless tears of laughter. Because … watch.

Absolute oooof.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

1.

I fucking love when morning news shows have comedians on and are completely blindsided by the jokes. https://t.co/b3dAgvjxvq — microplastics accumulator (@DiabolicalSpuds) August 4, 2025

2.

This is “The Office” tier. 10/10. No notes. She’s ready for prime time. — Launch! – Blue Haired Liberal (@DBZYuYuYasha) August 4, 2025

3.

A fun night of roleplaying really dug into the newscaster after the initial joke. — Delusional Johnny (@TaintCramps) August 5, 2025

4.

That was just A++ delivery. I don’t know what person wouldn’t just lose it after hearing that. — Jeremy Berke (@jfberke) August 4, 2025

5.

Local news morning news shows are one of the last arenas for true chaos and genuine moments of confusion. There’s an energy to the anchors that feels so dialed in that if any one thing throws them off, it turns into magical TV. https://t.co/NkdlY1vS8R — Wes (@WesleyKeown) August 5, 2025

6.