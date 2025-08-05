This comedian put words to the ‘Law & Order’ theme song and now it’s the only version you’ll ever hear again

Entertainment law & order

If you have walked past a television in the last three decades, then you have most likely heard the theme song to the long-running legal and police procedural Law & Order. The show has been around long enough to be hailed as everything from Emmy-winning must-see TV to “Let’s just fall asleep to this tonight…” TV.

And yet more iconic than any specific scene or actor in the series’ history is that ear worm theme song. As soon as you hear those catchy electric piano notes, you know it’s time to settle in for some paint-by-numbers criminal investigation that will all be tied up by the end of the hour.

Now everything you know about that tune is about to change.

Ahhhahahaha he wrote lyrics to the Law and Order theme song!!! I’m screaming!!! pic.twitter.com/PRCKxbLA8O — Tater Tots McGee (@tatertotsconor) August 3, 2025

Comedian NateDAGreat has finally done it. The lyrics fit perfectly with the tune. They set up all the action the viewer is about to encounter. And he does it all with sweet, dulcet tones perfectly matched to the melody. The internet rejoiced – and so should you.

Need this banger on Apple Music — Shanthi Seeker (@ParijathaROC) August 4, 2025

I don’t think I’ll ever hear the Law & Order theme the same way ever again! — Travis (@007RAV15) August 4, 2025

never deleting this app — (@xojasminemason) August 4, 2025

Give that man all the Grammys — Sarah will block a bitch (@gimponastick) August 4, 2025

This is the single greatest thing on the internet right now. — Kevin Francis Aurslanian Sullivan Bresnahan (@ktbresnahan) August 4, 2025

He started strong, and it just got better and better! — “Mercy Manic” (@MercyMacabre) August 4, 2025

The soul in “locked up” is taking me OWT — well fed. (@WordGroupy) August 4, 2025

