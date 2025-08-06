13 signs that have been messed around with for rather fabulous comic effect
We’ve been down to the old archive now – not very far – back to the days when Twitter was full of sweetness and light and threads like these.
It was started by the estimable @MooseAllain when he posted this …
‘Someone’s scratched out the name of this crossroads so it’s nicer,’ said @MooseAllain
… and built up a joyful head of steam from that point onwards.
1.
Always loved this amendment in North London pic.twitter.com/jX4qCanCc1
— SweeneyBoy (@sweeneyBoy) June 24, 2020
2.
My favourite. #JesusMerrionJoseph pic.twitter.com/NvIk9dPth3
— Rory Johnston (@Rroryjohn) June 24, 2020
3.
Not a road sign, but I’ll forever be grateful for this piece of manipulation. pic.twitter.com/VcscBjAtvp
— Nate H (@theatreofchips) June 24, 2020
4.
We spotted this sign, warning boaters of possible trouble ahead, on the River Lea in Edmonton, North London. pic.twitter.com/U8xKwLxx5N
— Moira Jenkins (@MoiOfRa) June 24, 2020
5.
‘The Queen Victoria’ is a pub near me. Once when the landlord went on hols, the local rearranged it to say ‘Quiet Erotic Haven’. Stayed like it for a couple of weeks.
— Kaz Jones (@KazJJones) June 24, 2020
Photographic evidence – pic.twitter.com/A5uhGKitSg
— Kaz Jones (@KazJJones) June 24, 2020
6.
The signs into Crewe get changed every so often… pic.twitter.com/Mu3IlY0MCs
— Adam (@itsupportcrewe) June 24, 2020
7.
— Lazarus (@DJLazarus) June 24, 2020