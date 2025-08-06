13 signs that have been messed around with for rather fabulous comic effect

Pics funny signs

We’ve been down to the old archive now – not very far – back to the days when Twitter was full of sweetness and light and threads like these.

It was started by the estimable @MooseAllain when he posted this …

‘Someone’s scratched out the name of this crossroads so it’s nicer,’ said @MooseAllain

… and built up a joyful head of steam from that point onwards.

1.

Always loved this amendment in North London pic.twitter.com/jX4qCanCc1 — SweeneyBoy (@sweeneyBoy) June 24, 2020

2.

3.

Not a road sign, but I’ll forever be grateful for this piece of manipulation. pic.twitter.com/VcscBjAtvp — Nate H (@theatreofchips) June 24, 2020

4.

We spotted this sign, warning boaters of possible trouble ahead, on the River Lea in Edmonton, North London. pic.twitter.com/U8xKwLxx5N — Moira Jenkins (@MoiOfRa) June 24, 2020

5.

‘The Queen Victoria’ is a pub near me. Once when the landlord went on hols, the local rearranged it to say ‘Quiet Erotic Haven’. Stayed like it for a couple of weeks. — Kaz Jones (@KazJJones) June 24, 2020

6.

The signs into Crewe get changed every so often… pic.twitter.com/Mu3IlY0MCs — Adam (@itsupportcrewe) June 24, 2020

7.