A millionaire trophy hunter was gored to death by a buffalo and the internet wasn’t exactly sympathetic
Talk about a killer ego. This American millionaire got taken down by his own ambition on a recent big game hunting trip.
Asher Watkins, a trophy hunter known for posting photos online next to dead animals he’d killed for sport, travelled to Africa to hunt the massive and erratic Cape buffalo during a safari expedition. It ended up hunting him instead. Mother Nature doesn’t negotiate props, followers, or bravado.
American millionaire, Asher Watkins, who was a big game hunter, got ambushed and gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill.
The hunter became the hunted. pic.twitter.com/9VfBv5MTJe
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 6, 2025
It’s a tragic ending to an adventurous life. But it’s not without its irony. Not everyone was expressing condolences.
1.
The man had every advantage and still lost.
— Aslan Aslani-Far (@haslanaslanifar) August 6, 2025
2.
Did the buffalo stop to pose for a picture with his victim?
— Explodogmax (@xam459) August 6, 2025
3.
Sometimes nature writes the ending better than any script.
Nature doesn’t forget, and divine justice always finds its mark.
The hunted had the final word.
— Conscious Stranger (@aware_wanderer) August 6, 2025
4.
maybe the water buffalo was hunting American Rich guys, good for the animals! ABOLISH TROPHY HUNTING!
— Bag chaser (@deadbynextweek) August 6, 2025
5.
Ambushed? No he got killed by a wild animal who was being a wild animal!
— Bl8knstuff (@Bl8knstuff2) August 6, 2025
6.
One of the first safaris I went on in Kenya, I saw an exciting face off between a magnificent Cape Buffalo and a lion. Each were marking their territory and getting loud coming close to each other when the lion quickly turned around and ran off.
I have zero sympathy for… pic.twitter.com/4zD3FSv5jP
— E-Diplomacy✦government | politics (@ShirlAAdams) August 7, 2025
7.
After goring the man, the buffalo paused for a moment, and then said ‘Bison’.
— Greg Moress (@GregMoress) August 6, 2025
8.
Karma
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 6, 2025
9.
Are they going to stuff him?
— Jason Dunn (@Nanotech2555) August 6, 2025