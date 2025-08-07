A millionaire trophy hunter was gored to death by a buffalo and the internet wasn’t exactly sympathetic

Animals big game hunter karma

Talk about a killer ego. This American millionaire got taken down by his own ambition on a recent big game hunting trip.

Asher Watkins, a trophy hunter known for posting photos online next to dead animals he’d killed for sport, travelled to Africa to hunt the massive and erratic Cape buffalo during a safari expedition. It ended up hunting him instead. Mother Nature doesn’t negotiate props, followers, or bravado.

American millionaire, Asher Watkins, who was a big game hunter, got ambushed and gored to death by buffalo he was trying to kill. The hunter became the hunted. pic.twitter.com/9VfBv5MTJe — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) August 6, 2025

It’s a tragic ending to an adventurous life. But it’s not without its irony. Not everyone was expressing condolences.

The man had every advantage and still lost. — Aslan Aslani-Far (@haslanaslanifar) August 6, 2025

Did the buffalo stop to pose for a picture with his victim? — Explodogmax (@xam459) August 6, 2025

Sometimes nature writes the ending better than any script.

Nature doesn’t forget, and divine justice always finds its mark. The hunted had the final word. — Conscious Stranger (@aware_wanderer) August 6, 2025

maybe the water buffalo was hunting American Rich guys, good for the animals! ABOLISH TROPHY HUNTING! — Bag chaser (@deadbynextweek) August 6, 2025

Ambushed? No he got killed by a wild animal who was being a wild animal! — Bl8knstuff (@Bl8knstuff2) August 6, 2025

One of the first safaris I went on in Kenya, I saw an exciting face off between a magnificent Cape Buffalo and a lion. Each were marking their territory and getting loud coming close to each other when the lion quickly turned around and ran off. I have zero sympathy for… pic.twitter.com/4zD3FSv5jP — E-Diplomacy✦government | politics (@ShirlAAdams) August 7, 2025

After goring the man, the buffalo paused for a moment, and then said ‘Bison’. — Greg Moress (@GregMoress) August 6, 2025

Karma — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) August 6, 2025

