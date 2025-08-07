Animals big game hunter karma

A millionaire trophy hunter was gored to death by a buffalo and the internet wasn’t exactly sympathetic

Saul Hutson. Updated August 7th, 2025

Talk about a killer ego. This American millionaire got taken down by his own ambition on a recent big game hunting trip.

Asher Watkins, a trophy hunter known for posting photos online next to dead animals he’d killed for sport, travelled to Africa to hunt the massive and erratic Cape buffalo during a safari expedition. It ended up hunting him instead. Mother Nature doesn’t negotiate props, followers, or bravado.

It’s a tragic ending to an adventurous life. But it’s not without its irony. Not everyone was expressing condolences.

