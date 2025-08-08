A MAGA mom has taken to Twitter to complain about her woke daughter – 17 less than sympathetic replies

Politics MAGA

Many of us in the UK have different political ideas from our parents. It explains why the Daily Express has an average reader age of 69, and why Reform gatherings tend to resemble bingo evenings at the nursing home.

The same is true in America, where parents and their children often have completely opposite views about the MAGA movement. Or, in the case of this US mother, one of her children in particular.

A woman posting under the name of Mountain Girl took to Twitter to do a bit of oversharing about her relationship with her liberal daughter.

Let’s have a look at her long thread.

I have a Conservative child and a Liberal child. My Conservative child works hard! He has been steadily employed since graduating college. He bought his first home not too long ago. He is adulting…we are very proud of him. Never wants to have to ask for help… — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

wants to make it on his own. As a matter of fact, he believes he should pay us back the standard amount it takes to raise a child. We tell him, no, of course, because that’s just not how it works. He’s always been motivated to do better and be better. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

My Liberal child recently told me that capitalism is evil. It’s not right to have to spend your childhood going to school and then have to get a job…where you just work all the time and never get to have fun…have a life. Trust me when I say this convo didn’t end well. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

Our relationship is a roller coaster to say the least. She is disgusted with us for being Trumpers/Maga. Expresses her disdain for me, especially, daily. She also told us that she didn’t ask to be born, so since we “decided” to have her…we’re on the hook for life. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

She has a college degree as well. Tried once to make it in her chosen profession, it didn’t bring instant success, so she gave up. She is a creative writer. She wrote a novel…got it published…but stopped there. There’s so much more she needed to do to get it promoted and seen. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

My Conservative child chose a small, private, Christian based university. My daughter chose a liberal arts university. No explanation needed here…I guess, as to why my children are so different. They grew up in the same household…both saw our struggles and triumphs. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

My husband and I both worked. We were both very involved in their childhoods. One appreciates everything and is so grateful to have us as parents. Always thanks us for showing him how to make it in this world…aka/adulting. The other blames us for everything wrong in her life — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

and expects us to continually compensate her for it. She is Liberal to the extreme. This causes great conflict in our family. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

The reason I’m posting all of this, is I guess to say…Liberal indoctrination and ideologies, IMO, are ruining us as a society…destroying the foundation, values, principles, morals and beliefs of our great country. They’ve turned one of my children into a stranger. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

I don’t know if I’ll ever get her back. Sounds dramatic…but true. She expects us to be accepting and tolerant to her views but we simply have no right to ours. She’s been programmed and there’s no way to break through the fanatical muck. We must get our country back on track. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

Our Conservative politicians must stop with the greed and power trips…they must get behind President Trump’s America First agenda…and stop this diseased madness. I love both of my children, to infinity and beyond…but I’m so worried and scared for them in today’s world. — Mountain Girl (@TNG9791) August 4, 2025

That’s a lot to unpack and what better way to do it than to dive into the (less than sympathetic) replies.

1.

Sounds like you don't love your children the same because one doesn't share your ideology. — Kyberknave (@KerbyKevan) August 4, 2025

2.

Either this entire thread is complete bollocks or you’re a shitty parent. Who knows, probably both. — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) August 5, 2025

3.

Fixed it for you. ‘I have a Conservative child and a Liberal child. My Conservative son works hard, has been steadily employed since college, bought his first home, and thrives independently. We’re so proud. But I’ve been unfair to my Liberal daughter, looking at her through… — Curious Haggis (@curioushaggis) August 5, 2025

4.