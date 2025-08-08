US JD Vance

JD Vance pretended it was a badge of honour to be utterly savaged by South Park, and the internet wasn’t buying it

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 8th, 2025

Just two weeks after going straight for the Trump jugular, South Park has made yet another brutal episode about the administration, and this time JD Vance was one of the perfectly parodied characters.

Tweeters shared their favourite details.

JD Vance tried to laugh off the humiliation by acting as though he had been honoured, rather than pilloried.

Vance tweet - Well, I’ve finally made it. As a quote tweet of South Park's picture of him and Trump

Not everybody agreed with his assessment of the situation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It’s not the only reason JD Vance has been hitting the headlines.

Gray's Anatomy gif - entitled much

READ MORE

There was something about the Republicans’ birthday wishes for JD Vance that didn’t quite add up – 18 eagle-eyed responses

Image Screengrab