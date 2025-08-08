JD Vance pretended it was a badge of honour to be utterly savaged by South Park, and the internet wasn’t buying it

US JD Vance

Just two weeks after going straight for the Trump jugular, South Park has made yet another brutal episode about the administration, and this time JD Vance was one of the perfectly parodied characters.

South Park has declared war on Donald Trump and MAGA. This episode about Trump and ICE was more brutal than the last episode. The whole thing was brilliant satire! pic.twitter.com/WtFFu1wzsf — Jake Broe (@RealJakeBroe) August 7, 2025

Tweeters shared their favourite details.

Holy shit, South Park had Kristi Noem and ICE raiding heaven, "Remember, only detain the Brown ones, if it's Brown it goes down." These guys are NOT holding back pic.twitter.com/ydlATGXLmC — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 7, 2025

underrated detail from last night's South Park is that they gave all the women working at Mar-A-Lago wider eyes than the main characters, which is something they've long done when depicting characters as being… young. pic.twitter.com/GZbEHGMNGF — Eric Italiano (@eric_ital) August 7, 2025

Southpark nailed the MAGA grifter circuit here. Just too good. 10/10. pic.twitter.com/1JmAJfnqzT — John Jackson (@hissgoescobra) August 7, 2025

I have been watching @SouthPark since 1997. I have never seen them bury someone the way they buried @KristiNoem tonight. Trey and Matt are lazer focused on the entire GOP. Buckle Up! @VP Vance as Hervé Villechaize is the chef’s kiss!#SouthPark #Eatabagofdicks pic.twitter.com/ABRBQ4t3gh — HarpforCongress (@harpforcongress) August 7, 2025

#SouthPark The fact that they used one of the distorted faces for JD Vance pic.twitter.com/Z5llqrtrp6 — International Soup (@Inter_Soup) August 7, 2025

JD Vance tried to laugh off the humiliation by acting as though he had been honoured, rather than pilloried.

Not everybody agreed with his assessment of the situation.

1.

JD Vance pretending he’s in on the South Park joke https://t.co/5OfRl898Gb pic.twitter.com/myTZr9AbCZ — 679 Enthusiast (@marionumber4) August 7, 2025

2.

they’re making fun of you and you’re too stupid to realize it — Atheist Girl (@iamAtheistGirl) August 7, 2025

3.

Yep. This is you peaking alright.

With an assist from a bottle of baby oil. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 7, 2025

4.

You should’ve shared this screenshot instead. pic.twitter.com/R0ZTjed8rr — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) August 7, 2025

5.

6.

I’ve seen every episode of South Park. This is how they treat people they hate pic.twitter.com/VeyQw7sPYv — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 7, 2025

7.

Maybe look in the mirror and ask yourself.. Why am I on South Park? God Bless

– Conservative Chainsaw — Conservative Chainsaw (@ELONMUSK69er) August 7, 2025

8.

Buddy we’re not laughing with you. We’re laughing AT YOU — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) August 7, 2025

9.

JD actin like a cartoon cameo means cultural relevance bitch you got sketched, not knighted https://t.co/0jyswRz29M — Nick (@NickChaa) August 7, 2025

10.

Yes, and you look as stupid as you are. — Dede Watson (@Dede_Watson) August 7, 2025

11.

Vance is definitely not mad and totally in on the joke. https://t.co/q1rSsLieH8 — Megan Bates-Apper (@MeganApper) August 7, 2025

12.

South Park portrayed JD as a hapless lackey to a pedophile fascist and this imbecile thinks he’s in on the joke “aww shucks guys, you sure got me ” https://t.co/kDeKdJwCWh — Don ⚔️ (@Don_UCF) August 7, 2025

13.

This is JD pretending he's cool with it — JOB (@Obiecat) August 7, 2025

14.

15.

Good for you. Now where’s the Epstein files? — Your Party Commentary (@YourPartyCmntry) August 7, 2025

It’s not the only reason JD Vance has been hitting the headlines.

Oh you made it alright https://t.co/G5Rwws95bX pic.twitter.com/cZRUgCGrPt — IT WAS NEVER GOING TO BE ME (@solomonmissouri) August 7, 2025

READ MORE

There was something about the Republicans’ birthday wishes for JD Vance that didn’t quite add up – 18 eagle-eyed responses

Image Screengrab