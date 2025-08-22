Politics kristi noem MAGA

Kristi Noem kicked off Trump’s genius plan to make the border wall too hot to climb with black paint – 19 scorching takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated August 22nd, 2025

When the Department of Homeland Security isn’t busy building alligator moats in Florida or ignoring the needs of flood victims in Texas, they’re up to really important stuff. Like painting.

In honor of her boss’s demands, the head of the DHS, Kristi Noem, lead a team of artists, we presume, to re-paint the Mexican border wall black. The plan: make it hotter, and therefore presumably more difficult to scale, to more effectively prevent immigrants from climbing over it and into our (quickly deteriorating) country.

Take a look at the ridiculously staged production.

There were so many problems with the plan, the video, and the idea that Kristi Noem would paint for anything longer than the time it took for the photo-op. This, for example.

Oh! The internet weighed in.

