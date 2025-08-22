Kristi Noem kicked off Trump’s genius plan to make the border wall too hot to climb with black paint – 19 scorching takedowns

Politics kristi noem MAGA

When the Department of Homeland Security isn’t busy building alligator moats in Florida or ignoring the needs of flood victims in Texas, they’re up to really important stuff. Like painting.

In honor of her boss’s demands, the head of the DHS, Kristi Noem, lead a team of artists, we presume, to re-paint the Mexican border wall black. The plan: make it hotter, and therefore presumably more difficult to scale, to more effectively prevent immigrants from climbing over it and into our (quickly deteriorating) country.

Take a look at the ridiculously staged production.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announcers plans to paint the entire border wall black, at the request of President Donald Trump, reasoning that the black paint steel bollard structure hotter to the touch. She visited Santa Teresa this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/XZ9VHw81Ho — Algernon D’Ammassa (@AlgernonWrites) August 19, 2025

There were so many problems with the plan, the video, and the idea that Kristi Noem would paint for anything longer than the time it took for the photo-op. This, for example.

So Trump ordered the border wall to be painted black so it absorbs the sun’s heat and it’s harder to climb, but they are PAINTING THE AMERICAN SIDE. Mexicans responded to the wall by painting beautiful murals on their side. Are they just trying to keep us IN? pic.twitter.com/aaR7yfoZoT — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 22, 2025

Oh! The internet weighed in.

1.

This is the stupidest administration voted in by the stupidest people for the stupidest reasons. — Susa E Jordan (@SusaEJordan) August 20, 2025

2.

This is yet another example of the federal government wasting time, resources, and taxpayer funds… I am surprised that Trump chose black paint instead of gold for our side of the border wall … -DW — DeSota Wilson (@desota) August 22, 2025

3.

Pretty sure that steel is hot without the black paint. More wasting of taxpayer money by Noem. She’s not the brightest bulb. — Luna (@MosesALuna) August 20, 2025

4.

This will surely help at night when most attempts occur — msp (@peters8620) August 21, 2025

5.

What the hell does this have to do with lowering grocery prices, affordable housing, healthcare, social security, ya know stuff Americans actually need? Unbelievable!! — TakeBackOurCuntry (@MeGminor) August 21, 2025

6.

There’s no other efficient way to paint this?? Having one person per bar only going up to how far they can reach is beyond stupid. — Wolfgang (@lobitachola) August 21, 2025

7.

Only 1,000 miles to go, boys. — MBrant75 (@MBrant75) August 20, 2025

8.

Who’s paying for millions of gallons of paint? Fraud, waste, and abuse. — Scott  (@bullriders1) August 20, 2025

9.

10.