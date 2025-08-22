Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s Friday, and it’s almost the bank holiday weekend – if you’re in England, Northern Ireland or Wales – so expect the weather to take a dark turn just as you head off to the beach.

Here in Poke Towers, we’ve been trawling Twitter for comedy gems, and we’ve found 25 we think you’ll enjoy.

Show your favourites a bit of love.

1.

Others: What are your hobbies? Me: I love coming home and being at home and sitting inside my home and staying home. pic.twitter.com/UE3uwc6SEQ — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) August 19, 2025

2.

*saves file on computer* OneDrive: got it me: where? OneDrive: what — memes.xlsx (@ExcelHumor) August 20, 2025

3.

I’ll believe robots can take over the world when I can go an entire day without having to charge my phone. — Ousa Medusa (@MedusaOusa) August 21, 2025

4.

I don’t want to brag but I am only in my 30s and have already achieved what most people don’t until they’re in their sixties: memory loss, knee pain, extreme fatigue, back pain — Sam (he/him) (@mushycrouton) August 19, 2025

5.

I’m not sure what’s wrong but I’m pretty sure a Scholastic book fair could fix me — Ghostface Kryllah (@kryzazzy) August 21, 2025

6.

Things that have no place in my life:

– Harmonicas

– Kazoos

– Recorders

– This meeting, which could have been an email — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) August 21, 2025

7.

“Ooh, something smells good, what are you cooking?!” It’s always just an onion. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) August 19, 2025

8.

Crime in London is GETTING OUT OF CONTROL !!! Just witnessed this in Pimlico. pic.twitter.com/QB6bUs9mFT — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 19, 2025

9.

My wife wants to have deeper more meaningful conversations but 30 seconds into my fantasy football draft strategy re-cap I can already tell she isn’t into it. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 18, 2025

10.

They should make a protein powder that doesn’t require an archaeological dig to get to the scoop — LL Gabagool Jay (@LLGabagoolJay) August 21, 2025

11.

me: asking my printer to perform a basic printing task my printer: pic.twitter.com/Lwdymtys3s — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) August 19, 2025

12.