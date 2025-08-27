If arse-kissing makes it into the Olympics, Trump’s cabinet will bag the US one shiny gold medal – 17 nauseated reactions

US donald trump

We’re accustomed to Trump’s army of sycophants, in and out of his immediate circle, flattering the Orange Buffoon in the most cringeworthy way, but when he gathered his cabinet for a four-hour meeting and they filled it up with unprecedented arse-kissing, the internet effectively pulled this face.

When you see how bad it got, you’ll probably do that face too.

Brace yourselves.

Another successful cabinet meeting with Dear Leader pic.twitter.com/T2PZHdbwuh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 26, 2025

Okay, we were wrong. It’s more like this face …

Anyway, it’s safe to say that the sentiments online were very different to those in the room. Let’s take a look.

Are we North Korea now? Seriously, folks. This is not normal. This is a bunch of grown ass adults sitting around a table, taking turns verbally blowing a narcissistic wannabe dictator. THIS IS BS! — Denise Haynes (@nee_haynes) August 26, 2025

“Working for you is the greatest honor of my life.” This is sickening. Dear Leader laps up praise from his lapdog Cabinet members. pic.twitter.com/XCzJe9RXhl — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2025

Trump’s cabinet meetings double as open mic night for brown-nosing. — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 26, 2025

This has to be a record for the most beta energy ever collected in a single room. How do you even live with yourself after behaving this way in front of cameras? — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist ‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) August 26, 2025

I can’t watch that. I was less than 10

Seconds in and felt sick. — gotochelle (@gotochelle) August 26, 2025

Those cabinet meetings are so cringey omfg! — Covie (@covie_93) August 26, 2025

C'mon, you obsequious little brain dead perv worshippers! Save something for the funeral. https://t.co/gffN35ccjZ — Kim (@kim) August 26, 2025

It's not a cabinet meeting; it's a focus group of one. The only policy being tested is the durability of the human spine under the weight of sycophancy. This ritual praise is the cover charge for an economic disaster. The admin's tariffs, now at a Depression-era 17.3% average,… — White House Xray (@xray_media) August 26, 2025

