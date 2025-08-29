Robert F Kennedy Jr said he could diagnose children just by looking at them and was magnificently schooled into next week

Science RFK Jr.

Hard to know which one of Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents is the most dangerous – Pete Hegseth? Maybe. JD Vance? Given time, definitely. But right now the most dangerous Trump acolyte feels like Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The health secretary’s critics have it that he appears to be hellbent on doing more for the spread of disease since the rats of the Bubonic Plague era.

RFK Jr says otherwise, obviously, and anyone who doubts that he knows what he’s doing should know this – he can diagnose children just by looking at them!

No, seriously. Here’s what the health secretary had to say to the good people of America.

RFK JR: I’m looking at kids as I walk through the airports today…and I see these kids that are just overburdened with mitochondrial challenges, inflammation—you can tell from their faces, movements, and lack of social connection pic.twitter.com/svfdIqAntK — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2025

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it’s important to know exactly what you’re dealing with (and we’re not talking about ‘mitochondrial challenges’ here. And these people – not all of them doctors, just quite a few of them – surely said it best.

1.

Scientist here. Mitochondria do not present challenges to faces, movements, or social connections. Maybe those kids just don’t like you because you’re staring at them like a creep who wants to give them measles. https://t.co/S8MGKV834V — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) August 28, 2025

2.

I’m sorry but what? Our Health Secretary says that he sees kids at airports and can tell by their faces that they have mitochondrial challenges This is wacky, flat-earth, voodoo stuff people This is not normal https://t.co/ZvMzOTiS80 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) August 28, 2025

3.

You’re not a doctor. You didn’t even take a science course in college. Otherwise you’d probably understand that we don’t base our national public health policies on anecdotal observations made by lunatics about children at the airport. https://t.co/hMkfhOO1ul — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 27, 2025

4.

I think it’s worth posting this again ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yPnFneePEe — WildCat ‍⬛☘️ (@CatOnIt00) August 27, 2025

5.

The man who just blocked you from being able to get a COVID vaccine says that children who don’t look him in the eyes have “mitochondrial challenges.” This is high quackery.pic.twitter.com/S8xQBjnfOC — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) August 27, 2025

6.

What’s frustrating as a physician on social media is when you have fun content ideas to provide meaningful medical education to your audience, but then a powerful idiot starts mass diagnosing something fake like “mitochondrial challenges” while people watching at the airport, so… https://t.co/HQgqfQMcXz — Dr. Glaucomflecken (@DGlaucomflecken) August 28, 2025

7.

Medicine and public health have added three decades to the human lifespan. Vaccination alone produced 40% of the reduction in child deaths. And now a disturbed and unqualified man driven by crackpot theories is destroying the foundations of this work, including CDC. https://t.co/hZJUnPdSjx — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) August 28, 2025

8.

Ex-heroin addict with a parasitic brain worm, zero medical degrees, zero background in healthcare, or any formal scientific training thinks he can diagnose children just by looking at them??? This is insane. This man is going to LITERALLY kill us. https://t.co/lO2YlGG4uJ — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) August 28, 2025

9.