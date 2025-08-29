Science RFK Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr said he could diagnose children just by looking at them and was magnificently schooled into next week

John Plunkett. Updated August 29th, 2025

Hard to know which one of Donald Trump’s cabinet of no talents is the most dangerous – Pete Hegseth? Maybe. JD Vance? Given time, definitely. But right now the most dangerous Trump acolyte feels like Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The health secretary’s critics have it that he appears to be hellbent on doing more for the spread of disease since the rats of the Bubonic Plague era.

RFK Jr says otherwise, obviously, and anyone who doubts that he knows what he’s doing should know this – he can diagnose children just by looking at them!

No, seriously. Here’s what the health secretary had to say to the good people of America.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because it’s important to know exactly what you’re dealing with (and we’re not talking about ‘mitochondrial challenges’ here. And these people – not all of them doctors, just quite a few of them – surely said it best.

