A Reform policy adviser complained that she can no longer get ‘normal bread’, and got owned into next year – 21 bun-derful replies

Alex Phillips is an ex-MEP for The Brexit Party who also used to present for GB News. She now works for right wing radio station Talk and writes for The Telegraph, as well as being a policy adviser for Richard Tice, the Reform UK deputy leader.

So with that CV, it’s hardly a surprise that she’s often found on social media whingeing about the state of modern Britain.

And now she’s directed her fury onto the subject of… bread. More specifically, she’s been lamenting the lack of ‘normal bread’. That’s right. Normal bread. The kind, presumably, eaten by normal people and spread with normal butter and perhaps a little bit of normal jam.

Let’s have a look at the tweet.

I miss normal bread. Fluffy, bland, unobtrusive, absorbent, thinly sliced bread, that soaks up butter and efficiently sandwiches a filling without messing up the flavour. It's being made extinct by bloody holey sourdough, which is a grey, chewy, vacuous, fusty tasting, horrible… — Alex Phillips (@ThatAlexWoman) August 30, 2025

And a closer look.

Is there nothing that the right wingers are unable to get riled up about?

Let’s dive into the replies.

1.

Here's a radical idea – maybe don't buy sourdough. It's not compulsory. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2025

2.

Just go buy a loaf of white bread, Alex – seriously, there is nothing woke or otherwise about bread. pic.twitter.com/IXQopL3yGw — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) August 31, 2025

3.

4.

Have you tried the supermarket? They have been known to sell stuff like that. It'll be ok Alex — Funt Claps (@AuDHDTrader) August 30, 2025

5.

This is the dumbest thing I’ve read on the internet in quite some time. Angry about bread — Vlad_The_Inhaler (@Poppa_Bear1974) August 31, 2025

6.

Fuk me you love a moan. You must be fun to live with. — Arsenal Trader (@ArsenalTrader78) August 30, 2025

7.

What is this? The great bread replacement theory?! Nobody's taking your bread away from you and forcing you to eat sourdough. Sounds pretty half baked to me, or were you just looking to get a rise? — Jim is me (@_jim_is_me_) August 31, 2025

8.

Is the Labour government stopping you buying your favourite bread? — Colonel Panick (@FlackJimmmy) August 30, 2025

9.

Here you are, you deranged muppet. The most recognizable bread in any supermarket. Draped in a fucking flag. Ubiquitous. Less than £1.50. If you’re missing it, it’s because you’re irredeemably stupid. No-one is forcing you to buy sourdough, poppet. https://t.co/qBqY3njER8 pic.twitter.com/Qmlt9eeotV — Cathy Beesley (@beesley_cathy) August 31, 2025

10.

Misinformation really is taking a weird direction. Every supermarket I know has ‘normal bread’. https://t.co/Gw5IrITCy3 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) August 31, 2025

11.