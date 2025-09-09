Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has released the sleazy birthday message Donald Trump swore didn’t exist – 26 savage reactions

US donald trump

The Epstein allegations are simply not going away like Donald Trump had hoped they would when he claimed they were a hoax by Obama, too long ago to be worried about, or ‘too boring’, and anyway …look – a squirrel!

A problem for the president that surfaced in July has come back with a vengeance. Here’s how it started.

BREAKING The Wall Street Journal has reviewed a book put together for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, as part of that book a letter was submitted by Donald Trump. Trump’s letter features a drawing of a naked woman and this text which imagines a conversation between Trump and… pic.twitter.com/vGKHHEg3Tm — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 17, 2025

Trump had arguments against any suggestion that he had sent a bawdy birthday message to Epstein. First of all, there was this –

REPORTER: Do you maintain that you did not write a letter for Jeffrey Epstein's birthday? TRUMP: Somebody could've written a letter and used my name pic.twitter.com/JQTIHyecm3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025

And if ‘somebody sent my BFF a birthday message in my name, but he didn’t even thank me for it so I wasn’t aware of the elaborate hoax’ doesn’t do it for you, how about the ‘I’m not a drawing person’ defence?

Trump: "I'm not a drawing person. I don't do drawings of women…Epstein was always a very controversial guy…Who would do a controversial drawing? There were many letters drawn by many people." pic.twitter.com/y34uIzs5no — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 28, 2025

The VP stepped right up with some frank thoughts.

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump? https://t.co/KHsTFOSl34 — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

After the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the original birthday book, complete with Trump’s sketch and very odd mini drama, lawyers for the late sex trafficker’s estate presented them to Congress.

HERE IT IS: We got Trump’s birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn’t exist. Trump talks about a “wonderful secret” the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files! pic.twitter.com/k2Mq8Hu3LY — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) September 8, 2025

The Maga faithful cast doubts on the signature. Unfortunately for them, there are tons of examples out there

A bunch of Trump allies are claiming the Epstein birthday letter contains a signature that doesn't match Trump's. But there are a bunch of "Donald" signatures from the same era that look very much like the one on the Epstein letter. First image is from the Epstein letter. pic.twitter.com/IK0Ofmjvb6 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 8, 2025

Let’s cross directly to Cope City, USA, where we find Press Secretary Leavitt’s reaction to the Wall Street Journal‘s publication of the alleged Trump creation.

The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 8, 2025

To paraphrase, ‘producing the thing we said didn’t exist proves it doesn’t exist.’

Here’s how the internet has been reacting.

1.

MASSIVE BREAKING: Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate just provided a copy of the birthday book Trump Signed and placed a disgusting poem in for Epstein. Congress just released the full letter and signature! I have no doubt in my mind that this is Trump's Signature. Trump… pic.twitter.com/3cwOjYcSKy — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 8, 2025

2.

Stages of Trump responding to a story:

1. It's a lie

2. Most of it is a lie

3. OK it's true but it doesn't matter

4. It's a good thing when I do it

5. F**k you We're just about to reach stage 3 on the response to his birthday letter to Epstein. https://t.co/07YdIa0dTD — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 8, 2025

3.

BREAKING: trump's credibility. Here's the birthday card trump allegedly created for Jeffrey Epstein that he swore did not exist, just released by the House Oversight Committee. I prefer Presidents who DON'T write explicit love letters to child sex traffickers. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/wEja227uy0 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 8, 2025

4.

5.

Maybe this story for Jeffrey Epstein will win Trump the Nobel Prize for literature? pic.twitter.com/grB9JKWmC1 — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) September 8, 2025

6.

Damn— he’s already ruined his chance at getting the Nobel peace Prize—now this. pic.twitter.com/mSXxNPYAVK — Joe Puma (@PumaTPG) September 8, 2025

7.

Finished.

Epstein’s 50th birthday book now in Congress hands—Trump’s signature inside. Not rumor. Not theory. Documented. Now what excuse is left? — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 8, 2025

8.

A few weeks ago, Trump sued the WSJ for $10 billion, claiming he never sent Epstein the 2003 birthday letter, calling it “fake” and “made-up.” Now, the WSJ has published the letter. The truth always comes out https://t.co/GRpf5AE6EZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 8, 2025

9.

10.

This is precisely why Donald Trump is trying to hide the Epstein files. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 8, 2025

11.

You can't distract the base away from this one, @realDonaldTrump. This isn't going away. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2025

12.