Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has released the sleazy birthday message Donald Trump swore didn’t exist – 26 savage reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 9th, 2025

The Epstein allegations are simply not going away like Donald Trump had hoped they would when he claimed they were a hoax by Obama, too long ago to be worried about, or ‘too boring’, and anyway …look – a squirrel!

A problem for the president that surfaced in July has come back with a vengeance. Here’s how it started.

Trump had arguments against any suggestion that he had sent a bawdy birthday message to Epstein. First of all, there was this –

And if ‘somebody sent my BFF a birthday message in my name, but he didn’t even thank me for it so I wasn’t aware of the elaborate hoax’ doesn’t do it for you, how about the ‘I’m not a drawing person’ defence?

The VP stepped right up with some frank thoughts.

After the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the original birthday book, complete with Trump’s sketch and very odd mini drama, lawyers for the late sex trafficker’s estate presented them to Congress.

The Maga faithful cast doubts on the signature. Unfortunately for them, there are tons of examples out there

Let’s cross directly to Cope City, USA, where we find Press Secretary Leavitt’s reaction to the Wall Street Journal‘s publication of the alleged Trump creation.

To paraphrase, ‘producing the thing we said didn’t exist proves it doesn’t exist.’

The 'sure jan' scepticism meme

Here’s how the internet has been reacting.

