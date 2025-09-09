Donald Trump has been crowing about the cancellation of an award to Tom Hanks – 17 counterpoints to the presidential pettiness

US donald trump Tom Hanks

The Sylvanus Thayer Award, made by the West Point Association of Graduates (WPAG), is a means of honouring American citizens who best represent West Point’s motto, “Duty, honor, country”, with past recipients including Ronald Reagan, Neil Armstrong and Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump co-star, Gary Sinese.

Having announced in June that Tom Hanks would receive this year’s award, the association has now cancelled the ceremony, in order to ‘focus on its core mission of preparing cadets to lead, fight, and win’, amid much speculation that the move has been an attempt to stay in the Trump Administration’s good books.

That speculation has been made stronger by this post from Trump himself.

Whether he or his supporters put pressure on the WPAG because of Tom Hanks’ very public criticism of him, or the group simply saw which way the wind is blowing for people who oppose the regime, the internet wasn’t impressed.

1.

To the people who voted for Trump to “fight cancel culture,” aren’t you embarrassed? pic.twitter.com/taq4tbnX6r — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 8, 2025

2.

Tom Hanks has done more to support veterans than the Trump family past and present has ever done. His only failing is that he didn’t vote for the thin skinned, revengeful Toddler in Chief. pic.twitter.com/Chrx1jDKk2 — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 8, 2025

3.

Tom Hanks' unwavering support for veterans shines brighter than Trump's petty, woke-baiting vendetta that robbed West Point of honoring a true American hero. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 8, 2025

4.

Put aside the stupidity of dissing Tom Hanks … Trump is saying that anyone who holds views different from those of him and his supporters are not Americans worthy of being honored. pic.twitter.com/aWNJOTxdUF — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) September 8, 2025

5.

Don't worry guys! As the economy crumbles, we commit extrajudicial murders, and our trade partners ally with our enemies, Trump’s out here defending America from… checks notes… Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/LBSHcNFQPu — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 8, 2025

6.

Tom Hanks is a treasure. The President is not. The end. — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) September 8, 2025

7.

Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan changed the way my generation viewed military sacrifice. Meanwhile all this asshole ever did was call them suckers and losers. pic.twitter.com/4hJ7XXgDK0 — Warren (@swd2) September 8, 2025

8.

Proving yet again what a small, petty, whiny, pathetic loser he is. pic.twitter.com/FxDFEb0vz6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2025

9.