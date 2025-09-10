Entertainment bohemian rhapsody Flash Mobs

This wildly viral performance of Bohemian Rhapsody may be the best flash mob you’ll ever watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2025

We have never been more disappointed to have missed a flash mob than since we saw clips of this high-energy performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which took place in Paris courtesy of pianist Julien Cohen and his cohort of ridiculously talented musicians.

We can’t even imagine how much planning and rehearsal that must have taken – but it was definitely worth every minute, because they not only wowed Paris, but also took the internet by storm.

Julien provided the cast list, to give credit where it’s due.

​”Lead singer:‪@mickeycallisto1435‬
Lead guitar: ‪@guitarolly3106‬
First 3 singers: ‪@DDKNOFF‬
Pop choir: ‪@DDKNOFF‬ ‪@sone_sings‬ and ‪@ColineSicre‬
Counter-tenor solo: ‪@KODEX-h6e‬
Second guitar: @axelthomas369
Bass guitar: @pasmaniandevil
Drums: @martinpennec
Opera choir: @eeva.matilda @chevalierdesatvrn @c.lui.michel @dounia.el_baaj @emmanuelle_jakubek @lisa.chaib.auriol @louthomasmezzo @celestelajeune @pariton_chuck @nicolaethetenor @olgavojnovic @sarapaonemezzo @shadi.xoxo_ @msyatparis @tirsothevoice”

Mickey Callisto, the singer and star of Britain’s Got Talent who did a brilliant job of stepping into the shoes of the man himself, Freddie Mercury, shared his gratitude for the opportunity.

Julien, who is one of this year’s top ten YouTubers in France, posted the clip on his other social media accounts – including Twitter/X – where people tried to express how much his flash mob had blown them away.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

It wasn’t Julien Cohen’s first rodeo …nor, indeed, his first flash mob. Here’s a slightly more understated, yet still hugely impressive, performance in Rome.

Be sure to find Julien on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, as well as YouTube and X, so you don’t miss any of his future posts.

Source Julien Cohen Image Screengrab