This wildly viral performance of Bohemian Rhapsody may be the best flash mob you’ll ever watch

We have never been more disappointed to have missed a flash mob than since we saw clips of this high-energy performance of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which took place in Paris courtesy of pianist Julien Cohen and his cohort of ridiculously talented musicians.

We can’t even imagine how much planning and rehearsal that must have taken – but it was definitely worth every minute, because they not only wowed Paris, but also took the internet by storm.

Julien provided the cast list, to give credit where it’s due.

​”Lead singer:‪@mickeycallisto1435‬

Lead guitar: ‪@guitarolly3106‬

First 3 singers: ‪@DDKNOFF‬

Pop choir: ‪@DDKNOFF‬ ‪@sone_sings‬ and ‪@ColineSicre‬

Counter-tenor solo: ‪@KODEX-h6e‬

Second guitar: @axelthomas369

Bass guitar: @pasmaniandevil

Drums: @martinpennec

Opera choir: @eeva.matilda @chevalierdesatvrn @c.lui.michel @dounia.el_baaj @emmanuelle_jakubek @lisa.chaib.auriol @louthomasmezzo @celestelajeune @pariton_chuck @nicolaethetenor @olgavojnovic @sarapaonemezzo @shadi.xoxo_ @msyatparis @tirsothevoice”

Mickey Callisto, the singer and star of Britain’s Got Talent who did a brilliant job of stepping into the shoes of the man himself, Freddie Mercury, shared his gratitude for the opportunity.

What an experience is Paris performing with the incredible Julien Cohen. Thank you for the support pic.twitter.com/eYUh1leqd6 — Mickey Callisto (@mickeycallisto) September 9, 2025

Julien, who is one of this year’s top ten YouTubers in France, posted the clip on his other social media accounts – including Twitter/X – where people tried to express how much his flash mob had blown them away.

In a world with even more shit going on than usual, this is wonderful…. https://t.co/bfbr2V7Dhx — Martin Flanagan (@Martin_Flanagan) September 10, 2025

Thank you for doing this. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched it (and reposted). It is the epitome of joy. So musically accomplished and such a wonderfully staged piece of theatre. — Dr Cynthia Larbey (@CynthiaLarbey) September 10, 2025

This is one of the most magical and joyful things that I have ever seen. Paris, Queen, Bohemian Rhapsody. 5 minutes of pure joy. pic.twitter.com/9FCGDLHPbW — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) September 9, 2025

I've watched this four times already today. It really is joyous and a little reminder of how social media can still bring the sunshine. I've not seen anyone point out yet that the singer is Mickey Callisto and the young guitarist is Olly Pearson. Both were on the last series of… https://t.co/YBMca5WSCZ — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 9, 2025

Greatest musical flash mob ever pic.twitter.com/5bdSrG702P — Prez (@PrezLives2022) September 9, 2025

Freddie is looking down and giving y'all a standing ovation. That's spectacular!

The most INSANE Bohemian Rhapsody Flashmob you will ever see!!

With 30 musicians and singers in the STREET of Paris

Cre : Julien Cohen Pianist pic.twitter.com/OxK8bGVweT — Love Music (@khnh80044) September 9, 2025

Oh. My. God!!!! I had goosebumps watching that…that is just amazing. — Mark (@MarkMiddleton37) September 9, 2025

"Freddie is looking down and giving y'all a standing ovation. That's spectacular! The most INSANE Bohemian Rhapsody Flashmob you will ever see!! With 30 musicians in the STREET of Paris Cre : Julien Cohen Pianist pic.twitter.com/xa3PfzQKGn" / X https://t.co/V4ZWd9n2vk — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) September 9, 2025

Take 5 minutes out of your day today and watch this it’s brilliant……lifts the Soul… (unless you do not have one!) https://t.co/BrGzICnNJu — Brian Bagnall (@bbgkpp) September 10, 2025

I fucking love flash mobs. So good! Queen would be proud. Credit: @juliencohen_piano on TikTok pic.twitter.com/KStkQ8ikUC — Mel (@singin72) September 9, 2025

Wow – just WOW! Now that is guerilla rock concerting at its finest. https://t.co/WMZl5pAllO — Stefan Stefanovitch (@StefantheRussky) September 10, 2025

This is super cool. The kid who is playing the guitar, Olly Pearson, got two gold buzzers on Britain’s Got Talent. His grandfather taught him to play. Gotta watch this. Amazing 11 year old talent. https://t.co/Pn7UhqKFe5 https://t.co/AbQI1eX888 — Alan Levine (@alevine014) September 10, 2025

Bohemian Rhapsody flash mob in Paris. This wins the internet FOREVER. (Especially the kid with the guitar!!! ) pic.twitter.com/j6aYUwkdpM — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) September 9, 2025

It wasn’t Julien Cohen’s first rodeo …nor, indeed, his first flash mob. Here’s a slightly more understated, yet still hugely impressive, performance in Rome.

Source Julien Cohen Image Screengrab