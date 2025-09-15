Politics self-owns Tommy Robinson

A Little Englander desperately tried to own this policeman and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated September 15th, 2025

To the streets of London now which on Saturday were paved not with gold but full of ‘Little Englanders’ – you might prefer a different description –
on a Tommy Robinson-organised protest featuring racist conspiracy theories and hate speech.

And we mention it because of one protestor in particular who was very keen to get one over on this policemen drafted in to try to keep order, which was an uphill task by all accounts.

Except it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was, quite the opposite in fact, a magnificent self-own for the ages.

Not sure he has the self-awareness to be embarrassed, so the rest of the nation cringed for him instead.

Source @MittensOff