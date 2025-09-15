A Little Englander desperately tried to own this policeman and it was a magnificent self-own for the ages

Politics self-owns Tommy Robinson

To the streets of London now which on Saturday were paved not with gold but full of ‘Little Englanders’ – you might prefer a different description –

on a Tommy Robinson-organised protest featuring racist conspiracy theories and hate speech.

And we mention it because of one protestor in particular who was very keen to get one over on this policemen drafted in to try to keep order, which was an uphill task by all accounts.

Except it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was, quite the opposite in fact, a magnificent self-own for the ages.

An idiot in conversation with a Welsh officer providing mutual aid to The Met at yesterdays zombie march in London. pic.twitter.com/mv8gkcWwIs — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) September 14, 2025

Not sure he has the self-awareness to be embarrassed, so the rest of the nation cringed for him instead.

1.

“Today I am travelling to Wales where, according to my Bradshaw’s Guide for Racists, everyone over 50 used to be a coal miner” pic.twitter.com/5Rw2sq6zBi — Dougal D’Arcy (@MrDarcyDog) September 14, 2025

2.

Check this guy with the IQ of Play-doh pic.twitter.com/po526Hjpmt — Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. (@Nullen80) September 14, 2025

3.

Both of my grandfathers WERE miners. And they were educated enough and cared about each other enough to utterly reject right wing politics – the politics that crippled them both working underground in horrific conditions, for people like Farage. — Martin Coleman (@Caerlynydd) September 14, 2025

4.

I’m wondering if ‘We want our Country back’ actually means they want men & children downt’ pit; women in’t mill; boys sweeping chimneys. Also, thousands of jobs as footmen, parlourmaids, etc., for the landed gentry at poverty wages. — Puggled29 (@puggled29) September 14, 2025

5.

He thought he had the policeman dead to rights — The Streaming Consciousness (@NotMerkle) September 14, 2025

6.

Does he think mining was the only occupation for men in the Whole of Wales 60 years ago? — David Halling (@dj_halling) September 14, 2025

7.

This is typical of the genre. In this example, the protagonist is completely unable to compute the notion of a non Welsh person working in Wales. Very tiring. https://t.co/z0KqXkHWfY — Brendan May (@bmay) September 14, 2025

8.

My grandad was a miner, in Wales. And he would have hated that fella with every ounce of his being. — Chasing The Dragon (@chsingthedragon) September 14, 2025

9.

Whilst this clip is amusing, it is also telling us something else about the political confusion of many of those attending yesterday’s march. The protestor appears to be making a class-based appeal to a policeman holding the line, as though it was a miners’ picket. https://t.co/23svTpbSyH — John West (@johnbestwest) September 14, 2025

Source @MittensOff