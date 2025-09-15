Social Media AI bigots elon musk

On Saturday, London saw an influx of approximately 110,000 anti-immigration marchers, complete with flags, six-packs – of alcohol, not muscle – and a complete lack of irony.

Here they are, crowding around a small food market to pick up some delicious curry, and maybe a bhaji or two.

Literally pissing on the country they supposedly love.

Missiles hurled, police attacked, someone openly calling for Starmer’s assassination, all under the banner of “patriotism.” What part of that is patriotic? There’s no love of country, no pride, no higher purpose. Just violence, chaos and hate wrapped in a flag. #UniteTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/aKQx2inFpH — Vit (@vitt2tsnoc) September 13, 2025

Attacking the police.

They are attacking the Police again, at the 'peaceful march'. Imagine if Pro Palestine supporters did this (they never do), they would all be instantly in jail. pic.twitter.com/YmHspi0PHc — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 13, 2025

Calling for the assassination of the elected prime minister. Somebody’s going to get his collar felt for this one.

"Someone needs to shoot Keir Starmer"

One of the Unite The Kingdom protestors, who are definitely not far right or in any way extremist.#UniteTheKingdom pic.twitter.com/AJ9RXM9Qjs — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 13, 2025

While there were some legitimate photos knocking about of the scale of the march – smaller than the crowd for Pride …just saying – there was also this.

The same image was shared – and then deleted – by the far-right God Save Great Britain account, being quote tweeted by Elon Musk in the brief window before the account reposted their comment with a different image.

The reason it was deleted? It’s faked, because the last time we looked, the Arc de Triomphe was nowhere near Buckingham Palace. Musk and co were among several idiots to fall for the same AI picture.

And the internet wasn’t about to let it lie.

1.

That's an AI image of the Arc de Triomphe. Are you French perhaps? — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 14, 2025

2.

Hi @elonmusk this picture quite clearly is AI as it's got a place in France in it Why do you always fall for Every fake picture or lie on here Are you a dense twat or don't you care about the misinformation spread pic.twitter.com/AYpoxV6wZQ — homeless D (@davehomeless89) September 13, 2025

3.

Ah yes, support the country you live in so much that you don’t recognise your AI generated picture has the Arc de Triomphe in the background! So patriotic that you can’t tell your capital city and PARIS apart. But look at all those flags https://t.co/TDfmorsaix — Ali Milani (@AliMilaniUK) September 14, 2025

4.

pic.twitter.com/OLRtpL1fAG — HOW TO FIX THE UK (@HowToFix_UK) September 14, 2025

5.

So why are you sharing a picture of Paris then? https://t.co/oQpn5oWgH8 — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) September 13, 2025

6.

How I love to go to London and visit its famous sights – like the Arc de Triomphe https://t.co/iSxPCUQA1b — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) September 13, 2025

7.

My wife Bunty & I decided to have a romantic weekend in Paris.

It has truly been très magnifique!

❤️

Imagine our surprise then, as we decided to walk up to the Arc de Triomphe, to be confronted by 3 million English patriots proudly marching & beating up the local gendarmerie!

‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LtzaCXeGBn — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 14, 2025

8.

Elon Musk just retweed an AI image of Paris (Arc de Triomphe in the back there) Morons that are unable to count are dominating the algorithm. X feels like a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/D9DBQ0JTeJ — Superchuffer (@Superchuffer) September 13, 2025

9.

That’s the ARC DE TRIOMPHE you gullible bigots. You’re fake “patriots” who don’t even know what Admiralty Arch looks like. Though I’d love it if you lot actually had gone to Paris instead this weekend. pic.twitter.com/R61561ZuBd — Sam Wolf (@SamRWolf) September 13, 2025

10.

With L’arc de Triomphe in the distance pic.twitter.com/Qgs5wGA3zs — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 13, 2025

11.