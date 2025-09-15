Social Media AI bigots elon musk

Right-wingers just love this image of London packed with flag-waving Tommy Robinson supporters – complete with an iconic Paris landmark on show

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 15th, 2025

On Saturday, London saw an influx of approximately 110,000 anti-immigration marchers, complete with flags, six-packs – of alcohol, not muscle – and a complete lack of irony.

Here they are, crowding around a small food market to pick up some delicious curry, and maybe a bhaji or two.

Literally pissing on the country they supposedly love.

Attacking the police.

Calling for the assassination of the elected prime minister. Somebody’s going to get his collar felt for this one.

While there were some legitimate photos knocking about of the scale of the march – smaller than the crowd for Pride …just saying – there was also this.

Support the country you live in. Or live in the country you support.

The same image was shared – and then deleted – by the far-right God Save Great Britain account, being quote tweeted by Elon Musk in the brief window before the account reposted their comment with a different image.

The reason it was deleted? It’s faked, because the last time we looked, the Arc de Triomphe was nowhere near Buckingham Palace. Musk and co were among several idiots to fall for the same AI picture.

@King_CobraVenom I fucking love this picture #FuckTheGov #UniteTheKingdom

All of the worst people in the country are going to be absolutely raging today

And the internet wasn’t about to let it lie.

