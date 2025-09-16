This funny but scary 10-year-old comedy routine about gun control should be required viewing for all Maga cultists

Entertainment comedy gun control

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution says

“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

It’s the amendment that seems to be closest to the hearts of the political right in the US, and any talk about introducing greater control over who can have a gun brings the fanatics out of the woodwork.

It’s almost ten years since comedian Steve Hofstetter first shared this routine about gun control, yet it’s probably the most relevant it’s been in that time.

See for yourself.

@thehofstetter I used to re-post this video every time I heard about a mass shooting. But they happened so often, I was just exhausted. It’s been almost a decade since I first posted this and nothing has changed. Go ahead and tell me how dumb I am. How wrong I am. How much of an asshole I am. I've heard it all. What I haven't heard is a single coherent solution from a gun rights advocate. And don't you dare pretend that there isn't a problem. ♬ original sound – Steve Hofstetter

“1. Freedom of speech.

2. Right to bear arms. I’m tired.”

If the Second-Amendment-Stan-in-Chief, Donald Trump, can name more than five amendments without looking them up, we’ll give you the money ourselves. And we only said five because three seemed a bit mean.

As the US Government sends the miltary to Memphis, Steve’s brilliant routine got a huge thumbs up from TikTok users.

1.

My country didn’t have a mass shooting since it was founded 195 years ago. We don’t have a second amendment, but we do have a law that defines good chocolate. It’s all about choices.

bob_11188

2.

The US constitution was fantastic two hundred years ago. Now it’s hopelessly outdated.

Paulus

3.

“You don’t know how tanks work” is the best line. I say this all the time to people who say “but what will you do when the government comes for you “ and I say “die since they have tanks and bombs.”

Natalie

4.

Same on cars though, there are some people we wish didn’t own a car either.

kirinis60

5.

Hilarious. They claim they need it to keep away a tyrannical govt but voted one in and turn a blind eye to everything he does no matter how obviously bad.

Aschkatsays

6.

As a gun owner in Germany with many restrictions, regulations etc. I tell you I‘ve NEVER heard a better speech on gun law.

paraclimber

7.

For everyone here (like 99% didn’t know the 7th, admit it. Amendment Seven to the Constitution was ratified on December 15, 1791. It protects the right for citizens to have a jury trial in federal courts with civil cases where the claim exceeds a certain dollar value. It also prohibits judges in these trials from overruling facts revealed by the jury.

oopsitsonfire

8.

“Every gun owner knows someone that they wish didn’t own a gun ” best line I’ve heard to do with 2nd amendment

Madrob69

9.

It’s convenient which amendment or verse in the bible people choose to highlight.

SarahB

10.

Chris Rock said it best… You don’t need gun control, you need bullets control. Make each bullet $5,000, that way, when you threaten someone, you can tell them, that when you get a 2nd job and save up enough money, you are coming back for them lol.

JustSCUBA

11.

Think about this, if you own a phone are you more likely or less likely to make a phone call?

mox107

12.

Google the rough draft of the 2nd Amendment. That language choice tells you exactly what they were thinking about at that time.

monomath

13.

Have you seen the us-american libertarian debate anout drivers licenses? many of them agree with you that a car and a gun should be the same level of registered – only that you disagree on which should be like which.

snoozydoozy

14.

Wasn’t that written when guns took like 7 mins to reload??

Not_DestinyGC

15.

10 years in and I still listen to the whole thing despite being able to pretty much recite it word for word.

AngryTagais

16.

This is a great sketch, and I love Steve’s comedy. However, I’m tired of seeing this after every senseless mass shooting and then every one moving on. something has to change.

amdrummerboy

Hannahkg pointed out something that often seems to be forgotten.

They’re amendments. By definition they can be amended.

READ MORE

A Republican congressman said God not gun control was the answer to US school shootings and this Canadian’s wildly viral response was the only one you need

Source Steve Hofstetter Image Screengrab