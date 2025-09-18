Donald Trump declared America the ‘hottest country in the world’ and the look on King Charles’ face said it all – 15 right royal reactions

Politics donald trump

Donald Trump is visiting the UK this week and it’s going about as well as you’d expect for a Florida retiree traveling overseas. Different time zone, different side of the road, different McDonald’s menu. It all seems to be throwing Trump for a loop.

What other excuse cold there be for the claims he’s making in this video clip?

Trump at the state dinner: We had a very sick country one year ago. Today we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. In fact nobody is even questioning it. Is there a greater embarrassment to America than Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/PHK7AVCbGC — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 17, 2025

Please note that he needed to read that off of a sheet of paper. He, or, more likely, someone he pays, took the time to write out the asinine statements he’s making at this dinner. What’s worse: making claims about the greatness of America at a moment in its history when it couldn’t possibly be doing worse or the awkwardness of the reactions from those sitting around the deluded dear leader?

You don’t need Twitter to help understand the inanity of what Trump is saying here. But it doesn’t hurt.

God he’s a fucking putz. No one is saying this shit. Everyone thinks either we are a fucking joke because of him or we are staring to be like North Korea because of him. Everyone in that room probably doesn’t want him in there. — Jaythan Stormlight (@Darkstar4209) September 17, 2025

We’re the hottest country anywhere in the world? This is not how you should talk at a Royal dinner. What an idiot. — Carlos Amaral (@carlosgamaral) September 17, 2025

There has never been a greater embarrassment to our country and to each of us then Donald Trump. The world looks at us like we are a bunch of morons. — RussHuntSr (@RussHuntSr) September 17, 2025

He is an embarrassment for so many reasons! https://t.co/ZZaG1mTL8g — Walaa Hamouda (@WalaaHamouda4) September 17, 2025

The only way America is “hottest” right now is because we have a fucking FEVER from the RAMPANT INFECTION that is the MAGA Moron Movement. We need some IMPEACHMENT antibiotics ASAP! IMPEACH FELON TRUMP! — MemberBlasts (they/them) (@MemberBlasts) September 17, 2025

There is not. He’s an international clown. He’s all yours America! — Trevorchef (@TheChefTrevor) September 17, 2025

