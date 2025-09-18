Politics donald trump

Donald Trump declared America the ‘hottest country in the world’ and the look on King Charles’ face said it all – 15 right royal reactions

Saul Hutson. Updated September 18th, 2025

Donald Trump is visiting the UK this week and it’s going about as well as you’d expect for a Florida retiree traveling overseas. Different time zone, different side of the road, different McDonald’s menu. It all seems to be throwing Trump for a loop.

What other excuse cold there be for the claims he’s making in this video clip?

Please note that he needed to read that off of a sheet of paper. He, or, more likely, someone he pays, took the time to write out the asinine statements he’s making at this dinner. What’s worse: making claims about the greatness of America at a moment in its history when it couldn’t possibly be doing worse or the awkwardness of the reactions from those sitting around the deluded dear leader?

You don’t need Twitter to help understand the inanity of what Trump is saying here. But it doesn’t hurt.

