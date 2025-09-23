Politics ice kristi noem

The deputy director of Donald Trump’s ICE defended her lack of qualifications for the role and was mocked into next year – 15 most arresting takedowns

Saul Hutson. Updated September 23rd, 2025

The Deputy Director of ICE thinks everyone should get the opportunity to try new avenues of employment. Who knows? If they just get the chance, they might thrive. Does that sound familiar to anyone?

Madison Sheahan got her current job at ICE without a whole lot of experience in the field. In fact, she has no law enforcement background at all. She was in charge of fish and wildlife in Louisiana before all of this. But that didn’t keep her from getting a big fat promotion. And she doesn’t want you worrying about that.

No, it wasn’t too long ago that the Maga movement was in hysterics over the idea of affirmative action and helping add diversity, equity, and inclusion to the workplace across the country. Every job needed to be earned by (white) employees purely on skill and ability. No exceptions. No opportunities for someone who might be the perfect fit in a new role if they just got the chance.

And now? Meh. Whatever, bro. Just be cool.

The responses were not too keen on letting this level of brazen flip-flopping slide.

