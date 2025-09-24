25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week
Hello and Happy Wednesday to all of you finding this on the day it goes out – or, indeed, any other Wednesday. To everyone else, Happy whatever day it is today …hopefully not Monday.
We’ve enjoyed trawling Bluesky for funny stuff on your behalf, and we’re delighted to say that we think it paid off, with 25 real mood-lifters. We hope you agree.
1.
One of the questions I get asked the most as a middle aged man with a guitar is " Why don't you fuck off?".
— Chris (@seismicshed.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 11:08 AM
2.
I'm at the stage when an ad like this pops up on Instagram and I just assume it's about yet another musician I've never heard of.
— Adam Farrer (@adamjfarrer.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 9:25 AM
3.
ME: a surgeon is a person who performs surgery so a sturgeon is a fish that performs sturgery
AQUARIUM TOUR GUIDE: for the last time there's no such thing as sturgery
ME: (to the rest of the tour) don't listen to him he's an anti-sturger
4.
I wondered what Richard Branson would look like without a beard so I photoshopped it…
— Moose Allain (@mooseallain.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 9:58 AM
5.
You don’t scare me, you’re not the sound of breaking glass followed by toddler laughter
— donni saphire (@donni.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 5:58 AM
6.
me: and I would like the rice to have a little hat
server: ..a wha–
me: A LITTLE HAT, OR I SEND IT BACK
— Nate's Myth (@natesmith.dev) September 19, 2025 at 3:59 AM
7.
the autumnal equinox is just a made-up holiday to sell more henges.
— Scott Linnen (@scottlinnen.bsky.social) September 22, 2025 at 2:15 PM
8.
*approaches woman in club*
Me: Would you like to dance?
Her: Sure.
Me: While you're dancing can I sit in your chair? I'm really tired.
— John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) September 18, 2025 at 11:22 PM
9.
Anthony Gordon's dedication to recreating all of Princess Diana's iconic looks is to be admired
— BeardedGenius (@beardedgenius.bsky.social) September 18, 2025 at 8:16 PM
10.
who called them "the Huns" and not "H from Steppes"
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) September 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM
11.
Jennifer Aniston and Berry Gordy should have set up an Ice Cream company, they could have called it Aniston and Gordy’s Fantastic Ice Creams
— Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM
12.
Hey, I'm your streaming app. Did you want to continue watching all these shows with 11 seconds remaining on the episode? Don't you want to know who dubbed them in Svensk?
— Alasdair Beckett-King (@misterabk.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 9:36 PM