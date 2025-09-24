25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Hello and Happy Wednesday to all of you finding this on the day it goes out – or, indeed, any other Wednesday. To everyone else, Happy whatever day it is today …hopefully not Monday.

We’ve enjoyed trawling Bluesky for funny stuff on your behalf, and we’re delighted to say that we think it paid off, with 25 real mood-lifters. We hope you agree.

1.

One of the questions I get asked the most as a middle aged man with a guitar is " Why don't you fuck off?". — Chris (@seismicshed.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 11:08 AM

2.

I'm at the stage when an ad like this pops up on Instagram and I just assume it's about yet another musician I've never heard of. [image or embed] — Adam Farrer (@adamjfarrer.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 9:25 AM

3.

ME: a surgeon is a person who performs surgery so a sturgeon is a fish that performs sturgery AQUARIUM TOUR GUIDE: for the last time there's no such thing as sturgery ME: (to the rest of the tour) don't listen to him he's an anti-sturger — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 12:56 AM

4.

5.

You don’t scare me, you’re not the sound of breaking glass followed by toddler laughter — donni saphire (@donni.bsky.social) September 23, 2025 at 5:58 AM

6.

7.

the autumnal equinox is just a made-up holiday to sell more henges. — Scott Linnen (@scottlinnen.bsky.social) September 22, 2025 at 2:15 PM

8.

*approaches woman in club*

Me: Would you like to dance?

Her: Sure.

Me: While you're dancing can I sit in your chair? I'm really tired. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) September 18, 2025 at 11:22 PM

9.

10.

who called them "the Huns" and not "H from Steppes" — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian.marieleconte.com) September 19, 2025 at 4:03 PM

11.

Jennifer Aniston and Berry Gordy should have set up an Ice Cream company, they could have called it Aniston and Gordy’s Fantastic Ice Creams — Bethany Black (@bethanyblack.bsky.social) September 19, 2025 at 12:00 AM

12.