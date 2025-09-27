This vividly insulting description of Donald Trump is the most brutal summary of the US president you’ll ever read

News donald trump

A lot has been said about Donald Trump over the years. Most of it uncomplimentary.

But in all the years of Trump being in public life, there might be no more vivid – and insulting – description of the man than this.

So well written.. Oliver you rock pic.twitter.com/Oyll92ZiC8 — Politic@l Spinner (@lesstenny) September 25, 2025

Historian and writer Oliver Kornetzke wrote the brutal takedown of the US president in a Facebook post in August 2025, and Twitter/X user @lesstenny then shared it. It’s since been retweeted 12k times, with 38k likes (and counting).

Here is it being read by TikTok user @scragola.

Capturing the very embodiment of the monster in the White House, Oliver Kornetzke's description of Trump is nothing short of brilliant. pic.twitter.com/DLua1D41Z3 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) September 2, 2025

And here’s the full text:

“Behold. The festering carcass of American rot shoved into an ill-fitting suit: the sleaze of a conman, the cowardice of a draft dodger, the gluttony of a parasite, the racism of a Klansman, the sexism of a back-alley creep, the ignorance of a bar-stool drunk, and the greed of a hedge-fund ghoul—all spray-painted orange and paraded like a prize hog at a county fair. Not a president. Not even a man. Just the diseased distillation of everything this country swears it isn’t but has always been—arrogance dressed up as exceptionalism, stupidity passed off as common sense, cruelty sold as toughness, greed exalted as ambition, and corruption worshiped like gospel. It is America’s shadow made flesh, a rotting pumpkin idol proving that when a nation kneels before money, power, and spite, it doesn’t just lose its soul—it shits out this bloated obscenity and calls it a leader.”

Needless to say, Oliver’s words have struck a chord.

1.

Thank you so much for finding the words I have been desperately searching for. You hit it — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) September 26, 2025

2.

I need to get this made into a Christmas Card. — Trevorchef (@TheChefTrevor) September 26, 2025

3.

4.

So Oliver, tell me how you really feel? — Malik Fahad (@MalikFahad29323) September 26, 2025

5.

Regardless of whether or not you are a Trump supporter, this piece is worth a read to admire the author’s command over the English language.. — Garam (@garamNRI) September 26, 2025

6.

Every word of it is so true, scary that 77 million people, some are your friends, your neighbors, co-workers, your kids’s teachers, voted for or think he is a god king brought to save us. — a proud Amalek (@1_state) September 26, 2025

7.

Harsh.

But oh so true. https://t.co/xqKTYjTXBS — Stuart Apploff (@thinman_2001) September 27, 2025

8.

Very nice, but I feel like it doesn't go far enough. — Haxin Jackson (@HaxinJackson) September 26, 2025

Source: Twitter/X/lesstenny