News donald trump

This vividly insulting description of Donald Trump is the most brutal summary of the US president you’ll ever read

Michael White. Updated September 27th, 2025

A lot has been said about Donald Trump over the years. Most of it uncomplimentary.

But in all the years of Trump being in public life, there might be no more vivid – and insulting – description of the man than this.

Historian and writer Oliver Kornetzke wrote the brutal takedown of the US president in a Facebook post in August 2025, and Twitter/X user @lesstenny then shared it. It’s since been retweeted 12k times, with 38k likes (and counting).

Here is it being read by TikTok user @scragola.

And here’s the full text:

“Behold. The festering carcass of American rot shoved into an ill-fitting suit: the sleaze of a conman, the cowardice of a draft dodger, the gluttony of a parasite, the racism of a Klansman, the sexism of a back-alley creep, the ignorance of a bar-stool drunk, and the greed of a hedge-fund ghoul—all spray-painted orange and paraded like a prize hog at a county fair.

Not a president. Not even a man. Just the diseased distillation of everything this country swears it isn’t but has always been—arrogance dressed up as exceptionalism, stupidity passed off as common sense, cruelty sold as toughness, greed exalted as ambition, and corruption worshiped like gospel.

It is America’s shadow made flesh, a rotting pumpkin idol proving that when a nation kneels before money, power, and spite, it doesn’t just lose its soul—it shits out this bloated obscenity and calls it a leader.”

Needless to say, Oliver’s words have struck a chord.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Source: Twitter/X/lesstenny