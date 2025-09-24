Donald Trump lectured the UN on climate change and your brain will melt out of your ears – 15 A++ responses trying to make sense of anything right now

Politics climate change donald trump United Nations

As part of his quickly-becoming historic (for all the wrong reasons) United Nations speech, Donald Trump, took on climate change and the environment. He did about as well as you’d expect.

Trump: But you know, we have a border, strong, and we have a shape and the shape doesn’t just go straight up. That shape is amorphous when it comes to the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/nJpQKxUSjm — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2025

TL;DR: It’s China’s fault.

If he wanted to sound like a confused old man who refused to take his meds, Trump really nailed it. Otherwise, there’s no way anyone in attendance left this moment of the speech feeling better about what the United States, and in turn, the world, has planned to help with the ongoing and worsening climate crisis.

The people of the Twitterverse weren’t exactly standing at the ready lining up to poke holes in his argument, but more taking turns asking WTF?

In the global community, America is now just the drunk guy at the end of the bar spouting gibberish. https://t.co/lz4DDiNBld — D.B. Miller (@DBMillerIMO) September 23, 2025

He’s a fucking idiot and this is unbelievably embarrassing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 23, 2025

It’s hard to get past the fact that we are being globally represented by a huge fucking dumbass. https://t.co/MrOYx4OoRE — Jeremy Edwards (@jeremymarrell) September 23, 2025

pic.twitter.com/SCUdOaYY0F — Ragglock throw stuff on the wall (@Ragglock) September 23, 2025

OMFG make him fucking stop talking https://t.co/Tr1PABFrm8 — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) September 23, 2025

Nonsense.

Trump babbles about “amorphous border shapes” like he’s high on crayons.

This man controls nukes? God help us. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 23, 2025

