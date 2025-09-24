Politics climate change donald trump United Nations

Donald Trump lectured the UN on climate change and your brain will melt out of your ears – 15 A++ responses trying to make sense of anything right now

Saul Hutson. Updated September 24th, 2025

As part of his quickly-becoming historic (for all the wrong reasons) United Nations speech, Donald Trump, took on climate change and the environment. He did about as well as you’d expect.

TL;DR: It’s China’s fault.

If he wanted to sound like a confused old man who refused to take his meds, Trump really nailed it. Otherwise, there’s no way anyone in attendance left this moment of the speech feeling better about what the United States, and in turn, the world, has planned to help with the ongoing and worsening climate crisis.

The people of the Twitterverse weren’t exactly standing at the ready lining up to poke holes in his argument, but more taking turns asking WTF?

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2