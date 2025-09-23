Donald Trump revealed the scientific ‘thinking’ behind his MMR proclamations and it’s a terrifying snapshot of how the White House works right now

Science donald trump vaccines

It was ‘science’ day at the White House as Donald Trump and his health director Robert F Kennedy Jr shared their thoughts on vaccines, autism and basically anything else that came to mind.

Along with telling pregnant women not to take paracetamol despite their being no causal link with autism, and suggesting mums to be simply ‘tough it out’, Trump also shared his thoughts on the MMR vaccine.

Specifically that his belief that it is better for the three separate vaccinations contained in MMR – measles, mumps and rubella – should be given separately rather than all together.

Fair play to Trump, he was happy to share the scientific ‘thinking’ behind this advice which will presumably be slavishly followed by Magas everywhere, and it’s a terrifying snapshot of the way the White House works now.

Trump: “The MMR I think should be taken separately. This is based on what I feel.” pic.twitter.com/g6yIJbUkWY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Oh.

And these people surely said it best.

Oh okay cool. For a second I thought you were going to base it on medical studies. https://t.co/z4VC4Qu4W5 — Hispanic Shaun King (@okimstillhungry) September 22, 2025

Science: peer-reviewed studies, trials, global consensus. Trump: ‘what I feel.’ — Peter A Patriot (@lensforliberty) September 22, 2025

What the fuck do you mean what you feel https://t.co/uVHKvZto24 — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 22, 2025

wtf “based on what YOU feel?” Based on what I feel you should go fuck youself. — Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) September 22, 2025

Vaccines aren’t about “what I feel.” They’re based on decades of rigorous science, not personal interpretation. The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and designed to be administered together for a reason. — SleuthyFella (@SleuthyFella) September 22, 2025

