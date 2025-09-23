Science donald trump vaccines

Donald Trump revealed the scientific ‘thinking’ behind his MMR proclamations and it’s a terrifying snapshot of how the White House works right now

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2025

It was ‘science’ day at the White House as Donald Trump and his health director Robert F Kennedy Jr shared their thoughts on vaccines, autism and basically anything else that came to mind.

Along with telling pregnant women not to take paracetamol despite their being no causal link with autism, and suggesting mums to be simply ‘tough it out’, Trump also shared his thoughts on the MMR vaccine.

Specifically that his belief that it is better for the three separate vaccinations contained in MMR – measles, mumps and rubella – should be given separately rather than all together.

Fair play to Trump, he was happy to share the scientific ‘thinking’ behind this advice which will presumably be slavishly followed by Magas everywhere, and it’s a terrifying snapshot of the way the White House works now.

