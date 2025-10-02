This guy’s ‘last minute takeaway order’ just went wildly viral and you don’t need to have worked in a kitchen to appreciate this (but it’ll help)

Life restaurants

Here’s something that will be instantly relatable to anyone who’s ever worked in a kitchen (or indeed ever gone into a restaurant or takeaway right before closing – just that you’ll be looking at it through the opposite end of the telescope).

It’s a video that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter.

This is hilarious; this pizza place closes in two minutes, and then this guy walks in. Sound up! pic.twitter.com/V0dNxcpIXV — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 30, 2025

Bravo, people!

I think everyone needs to work in a kitchen at least once in their lives. If it closes in 30 mins, don't go. — Rocky Dennis (@RockyD41765) September 30, 2025

I worked in restaurants for over 40 years and nothing pissed me off more than someone walking in right at closing time. — George (@Yiorgoman) September 30, 2025

And despite the fact it’s very much not all that it appears, the love for it was still extra large.

Clearly a skit but ANYONE that has worked in the restaurant industry has lived this…. — TheXRPDon (@DonnieSEvans) September 30, 2025

Doesn’t matter if it’s fake, I still watched it four times because this genuine laughter makes me so happy. — Yulelogging (@Moppetmayhem) September 30, 2025

I know it's staged but it's SO well played out and ANYONE who has been in food service knows it's like a punch to the gut! This had me howling! pic.twitter.com/MyqHShe2ft — BonGreen17 (@BonGreen17) September 30, 2025

Source @LangmanVince