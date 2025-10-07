Jeremy Kyle trolled Gary Neville for ‘making millions off working class people’ and the lack of self awareness was visible from space

Celebrity flags gary neville jeremy kyle

As you might already have seen elsewhere, Gary Neville went viral this week with his take on the Union Jacks people are putting up everywhere and the division it is creating ‘mainly by angry middle aged white men who know exactly what they are doing’.

“The division that’s been created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry middle-aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing.” – Gary Neville. pic.twitter.com/RhQECz5I5D — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 5, 2025

And it created no end of fury, mostly among middle-aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing, obviously, and one middle aged white man in particular.

Jeremy Kyle.

And his response, to no-one’s great surprise, was to go on the attack, in particular by trolling Neville for ‘making millions off working class people’, among other things.

Jeremy Kyle explodes with fury at Gary Neville’s ‘angry White men’ comments. “Why am I surrounded by people like Neville who have made millions on the back of working class people… I think it’s an absolute outrage.”@jkyleofficial pic.twitter.com/xKzOmzwIdc — Talk (@TalkTV) October 6, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Kyle talking about exploiting people You couldn’t make it up. — Mark Renton (@LeithRents) October 6, 2025

2.

Angry White Man Angry About Being Called Angry White Man https://t.co/aA6XXCksv0 — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) October 7, 2025

3.

Hahahaha get serious. Jeremy Kyle talking about exploiting people Jeremy fucking Kyle — Joe (@joextweet) October 6, 2025

4.

Wait until Jeremy Kyle finds out about The Jeremy Kyle Show https://t.co/cagcyiALDw — Tom (P) (@allmoshnopit) October 6, 2025

5.

Jeremy Kyle has made his fortune out of working class people by belittling and degrading them

Hes got a NERVE calling out GARY NEVILLE

What a Detestable Man !!! — Jennifer Robinson (@welshroots) October 6, 2025

6.