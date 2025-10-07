Celebrity flags gary neville jeremy kyle

Jeremy Kyle trolled Gary Neville for ‘making millions off working class people’ and the lack of self awareness was visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated October 7th, 2025

As you might already have seen elsewhere, Gary Neville went viral this week with his take on the Union Jacks people are putting up everywhere and the division it is creating ‘mainly by angry middle aged white men who know exactly what they are doing’.

And it created no end of fury, mostly among middle-aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing, obviously, and one middle aged white man in particular.

Jeremy Kyle.

And his response, to no-one’s great surprise, was to go on the attack, in particular by trolling Neville for ‘making millions off working class people’, among other things.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2