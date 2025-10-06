Politics gary neville

Gary Neville’s message about division was made all the more powerful by the people screaming that he shouldn’t have said it

Poke Reporter. Updated October 6th, 2025

Manchester is still in a state of shock after the dreadful Yom Kippur attack on Jewish worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

The terror incident saw one man tragically killed by the attacker, and another accidentally shot dead by the police, as they shot and killed the murderer.

Proud Mancunian Gary Neville spoke out about the vile rhetoric he had seen and heard before and after the awful incident on Thursday, in a video he shared on LinkedIn.

We’re grateful to Mukhtar for reposting it on Twitter.

‘Some people might be watching this and thinking “Gary, you’re not really patriotic.”

I’ve played for my country 85 times, I love my country, I love Manchester and I love England.’

‘The Union Jack flag being used in a negative fashion is not right.’

‘We need to check ourselves and start to think about bringing ourselves back to a neutral point, because we’re being pulled right and left, and we don’t need to be pulled right and left – at all.’

‘I played in a football team with a group of people from Manchester, a group of people from Ireland, Wales, Scotland. But also people from Africa, people from Asia, people from America, people from Europe – and we were a beautiful team. United as one.

Brexit has had a devastating effect on this country, and the messaging is getting dangerous.’

‘All these idiots that are out there spreading hate speech …it needs to stop now, and get back to a country of love, of peace, of harmony, and become a team again.’

And like clockwork, out popped the people who either didn’t listen, or decided to twist what he’d said …making his point for him.

CW: includes an ableist slur

@KTHopkins Gary Neville spotted a c*nt sized hole in the market (following Gary Lineker’s departure) … and decided to fill it. Batshit Bonkers Britain. Gary. Conor. Meghan.

@GBPolitcs NEW: BBC's Gary Neville blames Islamist terror attack on Manchester Synagogue on "middle aged white men putting up Union Jack flags"

@LozzaFox I didn’t think it was possible to miss @GaryLineker How wrong I was. @GNev2 is a full retard.

@EnglishLadYorks · Neville symbolises everything that is wrong with our country.

@mbucGB Never liked him & he's now as bad as Lineker!

@IfindWankers · HUMONGOUS WANKER Gary Neville blames the Manchester synagogue attack on the people putting Union Jack flags up! What kind of mental gymnastics has this MASSIVE WANKER gone through to get to this conclusion? GARY NEVILLE IS A GARGANTUAN WANKTARDED WANKER!

There were plenty of people fully behind Gary’s message, who spotted the irony of the responses from people like Hopkins and Fox.

We’ll just leave this here.

