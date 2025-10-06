Gary Neville’s message about division was made all the more powerful by the people screaming that he shouldn’t have said it

Politics gary neville

Manchester is still in a state of shock after the dreadful Yom Kippur attack on Jewish worshippers at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

The terror incident saw one man tragically killed by the attacker, and another accidentally shot dead by the police, as they shot and killed the murderer.

Proud Mancunian Gary Neville spoke out about the vile rhetoric he had seen and heard before and after the awful incident on Thursday, in a video he shared on LinkedIn.

"The division that's been created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry middle-aged white men who know exactly what they're doing." – Gary Neville. pic.twitter.com/RhQECz5I5D — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 5, 2025

‘Some people might be watching this and thinking “Gary, you’re not really patriotic.” I’ve played for my country 85 times, I love my country, I love Manchester and I love England.’ ‘The Union Jack flag being used in a negative fashion is not right.’ ‘We need to check ourselves and start to think about bringing ourselves back to a neutral point, because we’re being pulled right and left, and we don’t need to be pulled right and left – at all.’ ‘I played in a football team with a group of people from Manchester, a group of people from Ireland, Wales, Scotland. But also people from Africa, people from Asia, people from America, people from Europe – and we were a beautiful team. United as one. Brexit has had a devastating effect on this country, and the messaging is getting dangerous.’ ‘All these idiots that are out there spreading hate speech …it needs to stop now, and get back to a country of love, of peace, of harmony, and become a team again.’

And like clockwork, out popped the people who either didn’t listen, or decided to twist what he’d said …making his point for him.

There were plenty of people fully behind Gary’s message, who spotted the irony of the responses from people like Hopkins and Fox.

Seeing some absolutely diabolical twisted takes on this Gary Neville video.

Are you all actually listening to what he's saying?!? He isn't blaming the flag shaggers for the dreadful synagogue attack? He criticised people fuelling division after the attack. He didn’t say those… pic.twitter.com/Vnez8533LT — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 5, 2025

Gary Neville speaks for 3 minutes about how division is being created all over the place and that we need to become more neutral with each other but leave it to “GB Politics” to take one quote out of the entire thing in an attempt to creat division about what he’s saying. https://t.co/l3B9nj61ah — Bijol Endall (@acupofcoldsick) October 5, 2025

Gary Neville upsetting all the right people. The people who are simply too thick to decipher what he's actually saying. — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) October 5, 2025

I see Gary Neville is getting a lot of abuse from middle aged white men, after calling out middle aged white men. I guarantee most of them haven’t listened to word he actually said, and don’t even realise that they’re just proving his point. — LolaElise (@LoEl81) October 5, 2025

Gary Neville, spot on He is also right in that there is nothing inherently offensive about the flag, the issue is the intention with which it is currently being deployed and weaponised @GNev2 https://t.co/jkFM4fhgvC — Annie (@Annie_LFC) October 5, 2025

I live in Manchester, im Scottish. My daughters are as Mancunian as it comes.

My kids are both school age, they have Asian friends.

They feel like it’s a walk of hate the past 2 months. They know the flags that like my streets mean.

I responded with spray paint of my own https://t.co/uVQC6lbga5 pic.twitter.com/m9kTQF0HBw — Lumos (@starryplough67) October 5, 2025

The country is on its arse under the idea of ‘being patriotic’. It’s a load of nonsense with ideologies being made more extreme at a terrifying rate. Gary Neville, and others with such a public profile, speaking out is so vital and long may that continue https://t.co/JsRVLKc7Zy — Ben (@BenDixonMedia) October 5, 2025

Always like Gary. He’s nailed it. The ruling class want us divided and it’s working https://t.co/JSL5r5SYZd — Tom (@StormTroop_Aim) October 5, 2025

Stuff like this just proves Neville’s point: we’re all being turned on each other https://t.co/OV5gjpa4ih — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) October 5, 2025

Gary Neville has rattled all the right people and has proved his point perfectly. Divide and conquer. https://t.co/ERbh4XsEqh pic.twitter.com/jIj0Fm9wyi — Stephen Patten (@StevePatten) October 6, 2025

Yes, he is absolutely right. We have wasted a decade on this Brexit nonsense & support for it is now at a whopping 11%, it is a disaster that is no longer sustainable in any shape or form. — DJMT (@DJT1Million) October 6, 2025

He doesn’t know ball but my god is he a good man https://t.co/Xh1lpEWHJY — Alf(ie) (@alfie__03) October 5, 2025

glad this is getting spread he’s so spot on man ik a lot of ‘twitter’ will hate on him for it but if only a few people see it and take this sort of view it’ll be a positive https://t.co/UlR1f4lwR8 — ` (@xcrtixi) October 5, 2025

Yet more proof that free speech is only allowed if you mirror the fantasies of the populists The cancel culture of the 'right' is straight from the Trump playbook Now Sky Sports faces BOYCOTT calls over Gary Neville's outburst https://t.co/79JywcZhbq via @MailSport — dave lawrence (@dave43law) October 6, 2025

How can any single person disagree with what he’s saying, he’s bang on https://t.co/Do13tiAgMM — Will (@Willball1892) October 5, 2025

