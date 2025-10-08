Mike Graham said these protestors putting up flags outside Gary Neville’s hotel was ‘brilliant’ but everyone else saw a humiliating self-own visible form space

Politics gary neville mike graham

As you’ll already know by now, former Manchester United and England football Gary Neville was annoying all the right people this week when he said Union Jacks were being used in a ‘negative fashion’ by ‘angry middle aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing’.

“The division that’s been created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry middle-aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing.” – Gary Neville. pic.twitter.com/RhQECz5I5D — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 5, 2025

Lots of angry middle aged white men – like Jeremy Kyle for instance – were furious.

And one in particular – Talk Radio’s concrete-growing Mike Graham, took to Twitter to share the video of these protestors – angry, middle-aged white men, obviously – putting up flags in front of Neville’s hotel overlooking Old Trafford.

Graham said it was ‘brilliant’ …

This is funny. Manchester answers @GNev2 – have some British flags outside your hotel mate. Brilliant… pic.twitter.com/3LK8al8RvT — Mike Graham (@Iromg) October 7, 2025

… but everyone else saw a magnificent self-own so big it was visible from space.

1.

So Gary Neville said they were weaponising the flag and disguising it as being “patriotic”… So to prove him wrong, you’ve gone and put it outside his hotel in an act of angry retaliation. This lot are genuinely thick as whale spunk. https://t.co/qC8fG7dvPX — Dobby Solano (@DobbySolanoNUFC) October 8, 2025

2.

Neville says the flags are being put up by middle aged white blokes to make a point. To prove him wrong, a bunch of middle aged white blokes have turned up to put some flags up to make a point. They really are thick as pig shit. — Ryan O’Neill (@numb9rnine) October 7, 2025

3.

If his point wasn’t valid before, this literally proves his point about weaponising the flag https://t.co/IwILochWgU — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) October 8, 2025

4.

Reducing yourselves to a meme now you utter clowns. Children shouldn’t be let out near busy roads!!! pic.twitter.com/xCLMM3heXd — Zebedy (@zebedy1997) October 7, 2025

5.

This proves Gary Neville’s point.. https://t.co/S7M0kyuH28 — Dylan McBennett (@DylanMcbennett7) October 8, 2025

6.