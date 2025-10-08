Politics gary neville mike graham

Mike Graham said these protestors putting up flags outside Gary Neville’s hotel was ‘brilliant’ but everyone else saw a humiliating self-own visible form space

John Plunkett. Updated October 8th, 2025

As you’ll already know by now, former Manchester United and England football Gary Neville was annoying all the right people this week when he said Union Jacks were being used in a ‘negative fashion’ by ‘angry middle aged white men who know exactly what they’re doing’.

Lots of angry middle aged white men – like Jeremy Kyle for instance – were furious.

And one in particular – Talk Radio’s concrete-growing Mike Graham, took to Twitter to share the video of these protestors – angry, middle-aged white men, obviously – putting up flags in front of Neville’s hotel overlooking Old Trafford.

Graham said it was ‘brilliant’ …

… but everyone else saw a magnificent self-own so big it was visible from space.

