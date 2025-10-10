In RFK Jr BS news, he now claims that early circumcision leads to double the rate of autism – 19 people wondering if they’re trapped in an SNL episode

US RFK Jr.

Ever get the feeling you’re being trolled on a grand scale? We suspect that’s how Americans feel whenever the man in charge of decisions about their healthcare opens his trap.

That man, Robert F Kennedy Jr – RFK Jr to his friends down at the ‘Cooking with Roadkill Club – has come up with an absolute belter of an announcement about one of his favourite topics …autism.

RFK Jr: Children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism, and it's highly likely because they're given Tylenol. Trump: There's a tremendous amount of of proof or evidence. I would say as a non-doctor, but I've studied this a long time pic.twitter.com/9g8U6oWIiL — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 9, 2025

RFK Jr: There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism. It's highly likely because they were given Tylenol." Wut

pic.twitter.com/dliR1agiEJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 9, 2025

RFK Jr just said circumcision causes autism, but not because of the procedure. He claims Tylenol is to blame… and says “two studies” prove it. We’re officially in conspiracy multiverse madness. pic.twitter.com/9hWSlIhTEO — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 9, 2025

RFK Jr now making a connection between circumcision and autism. https://t.co/6oPgNCj8fu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 9, 2025

The man in charge of our nations health thinks foreskins cause autism and babies come out of the placenta. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2025

I think if you gave me 15-20 minutes with RFK jr I could absolutely convince him that bigfoot is real and needs his help with a very important mission. he'd say goodbye to me and just go walk into the woods forever https://t.co/mIu1YIAgfl — John DiLillo (@JohnDiLillo) October 9, 2025

You don’t need any studies to show that shooting heroin for 14 years and then getting your brain gobbled by a worm greatly increases your chances of becoming a fucking moron. All you have to do is listen to RFK Jr spout his batshit insane bullshit. https://t.co/DX2AxZhJFf — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) October 9, 2025

Thank goodness RFK Jr is addressing this travesty. I couldn’t walk for almost a year after being circumcised. https://t.co/xdyNvsIGqN — Mark (@mudrmdb) October 9, 2025

So now RFK Jr is claiming that if you are circumcised, you doubled the rate of autism? Anybody who takes this drug addict seriously is a fking fool. And there are a lot of fools out there. — David Earl Williams III (@dewforpolitics) October 9, 2025

RFK Jr. belongs in a mental ward. pic.twitter.com/rrWgRNlXzI — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 9, 2025

