US RFK Jr.

In RFK Jr BS news, he now claims that early circumcision leads to double the rate of autism – 19 people wondering if they’re trapped in an SNL episode

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2025

Ever get the feeling you’re being trolled on a grand scale? We suspect that’s how Americans feel whenever the man in charge of decisions about their healthcare opens his trap.

That man, Robert F Kennedy Jr – RFK Jr to his friends down at the ‘Cooking with Roadkill Club – has come up with an absolute belter of an announcement about one of his favourite topics …autism.

Cool story, bro. Release the Epstein Files.

