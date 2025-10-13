Donald Trump said there’s nothing he can do to get him into heaven and basically the entirety of the internet all said the same thing

Politics donald trump heaven

Donald Trump is known for many things – maybe the most things of any president, ever (you like that Donny?) – but it’s fair to say that self-awareness isn’t one of them.

In fact, the American president wouldn’t know self-awareness if he slapped himself around the face.

Except finally, well, maybe just once did Trump look in the mirror and saw reflected what everyone else sees. When he was on Air Force Once and he said this.

Trump: I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not heaven bound. I’m not sure I’m going to be able make heaven pic.twitter.com/gzPwKnd5j0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2025

And it would obviously be an exaggeration to say the entire internet said the same thing. Just, well, most of it.

Most self aware statement Trump has ever made. — ReSergent (@resergent) October 12, 2025

we know lol — Anthony Fantano from TheNeedleDrop (@theneedledrop) October 13, 2025

What could someone have done that’s so reprehensible that even God would not forgive it? What must Trump be SO ashamed of, that all he can say is “I don’t think there’s anything I can do to get into heaven”? — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) October 12, 2025

Scary if he figures he’s doomed what has he got to lose. — KathleenFrances ☘️ (@Kathlee71013772) October 12, 2025

So he knows he’s committing crimes, misdeeds, extortion, failures of duty, impeachable offenses, etc., etc… — Radiation Nation (@RadiationNat1) October 12, 2025

Wait. You mean Kristi Noem can’t send a few Blackhawks to the Pearly Gates and disappear Peter? — Barney Panofsky’s Best Intentions (@mynamesnotgordy) October 13, 2025

