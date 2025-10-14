Women have been sharing the most common ‘nice guy’ behaviours – 17 romantic red flags to look out for

Life men red flags relationships

The dating world is full of pitfalls people need to look out for, but one of the sneakiest is the infamous nice guy.

These fellas may seem pleasant on the surface, but if you look closely they tend to have a hidden toxic side. To help weed them out, Prestigious_Funny_94 put the following question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘Women of Reddit, what’s the most common “nice guy” behaviour that is actually a massive red flag?’

Here are the top behaviours to beware of…

1.

‘When a compliment to you involved denigrating other women’

-0000udeis000

2.

‘Disrepecting boundaries. ” I’ll come pick you up” Woman: “No, thank you I don’t need a ride” ” awww I INSIST, tell me your address and I’ll come scoop you up” Woman: ” really I’m good, I rather take my own vehicle” ” awww c’mon, don’t you trust me?”

‘That pushy , can’t take NO.. trying to be slick so they can get Info to probably stalk you.’

-WitchKid13

3.

‘”where is my hug?”’

-Icy_Gold_3866

4.

‘”I’ll treat you like a princess” but not a human being’

-arrec

5.

‘Guys who immediately put you on a pedestal, start giving you compliments related to your personality before they actually know you, acting relationship-y before it’s appropriate.’

-actual–bees

6.

‘Performative chivalry’

-EsotericPharo

7.

‘Ordering for you at a restaurant. Don’t like it and don‘t need it.’

-Illustrious-Boot9064

8.

‘”Hey I did this for you, don’t I get a date?”’

-Tricky_Library_6288

9.

‘When you disagree on something, they talk to you as if you’re a child that doesn’t understand basic concepts instead of, you know, an intelligent adult that doesn’t agree with their opinion.’

-ArtisticMoth