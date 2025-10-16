Politics daisy coooper elon musk Tommy Robinson

Daisy Cooper called out Elon Musk for supporting Tommy Robinson and Robinson’s expletive-laden response rather made the Lib Dem deputy leader’s point for her

Updated October 16th, 2025

Tommy Robinson is back in court, which won’t be news to anyone anywhere. But one aspect that actually appears to be out of the ordinary is that his legal fees are apparently being paid by Elon Musk.

It was a point raised by the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper in the House of Commons at PMQs on Wednesday.

Here’s what she had to say.

‘On Monday the far right racist hate preacher Tommy Robinson who is currently on trial for allegedly refusing to comply with counter terror police claimed that his legal costs are being paid by Elon Musk.

‘It is outrageous that a man who has so much control over what people read online every day could be funding someone who stokes far-right extremism on our streets.

‘If this was Putin the government surely would act. So will the prime minister commission the security services to assess the threat that Elon Musk poses to our democracy and recommend measures to this house that we can take to stop it.’

And we mention it not just because of what she had to say – important as it was – but because of Robinson’s expletive-laden reply (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

He wasn’t finished there either.

Better wash your mouth out, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Here is what Daisy Cooper had to say later.

And these people surely said it best.

