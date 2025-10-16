Daisy Cooper called out Elon Musk for supporting Tommy Robinson and Robinson’s expletive-laden response rather made the Lib Dem deputy leader’s point for her

Politics daisy coooper elon musk Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson is back in court, which won’t be news to anyone anywhere. But one aspect that actually appears to be out of the ordinary is that his legal fees are apparently being paid by Elon Musk.

It was a point raised by the Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper in the House of Commons at PMQs on Wednesday.

Elon Musk is stoking far-right extremism on our streets. The Prime Minister should order a security assessment of the threat Musk poses to our democracy.@libdemdaisy #PMQs pic.twitter.com/7YzGK3PAyC — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) October 15, 2025

Here’s what she had to say.

‘On Monday the far right racist hate preacher Tommy Robinson who is currently on trial for allegedly refusing to comply with counter terror police claimed that his legal costs are being paid by Elon Musk. ‘It is outrageous that a man who has so much control over what people read online every day could be funding someone who stokes far-right extremism on our streets. ‘If this was Putin the government surely would act. So will the prime minister commission the security services to assess the threat that Elon Musk poses to our democracy and recommend measures to this house that we can take to stop it.’

And we mention it not just because of what she had to say – important as it was – but because of Robinson’s expletive-laden reply (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

The state of the UK right now, and the Lib Dems are using their ‘Prime Minister’s Question’ time to call me a “far right, racist hate preacher” and tarnish @elonmusk as a “Threat to democracy” for funding a private case. Not only is there an abuse of terror legislation to… pic.twitter.com/2Sb6dBQIWB — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 15, 2025

He wasn’t finished there either.

WHAT A DISGUSTING PIECE OF SHIT!!! This lying, censorious, authoritarian masquerading as a liberal democrat is none other than the Deputy Leader of her party. Here is @libdemdaisy‘s voting record in parliament. She has: 1) Almost always voted against a stricter asylum system.… https://t.co/pBS4oDiupH — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 15, 2025

Better wash your mouth out, Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

Here is what Daisy Cooper had to say later.

‘I stood up for my values, I don’t like seeing racism in our society.’

@libdemdaisy responds to Tommy Robinson’s ‘expletive’ reaction to her PMQs question about him. pic.twitter.com/Gd7BWgFJZw — LBC (@LBC) October 15, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

“I’m not a hate preacher” says the helmet that started his rant with “what a disgusting piece of shit” and finished with “fuck you” — Mark H (@Mark_H_87) October 15, 2025

1.

Outstanding work from the Lib Dems this afternoon. They have absolutely sent Yaxley-Lemon. He’s frothing at the mouth. https://t.co/jw6RSZZ978 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) October 15, 2025

2.

“How did the apocalypse happen, Dad?”

“The vein in Tommy Robinson’s head popped when he was called out by the Lib Dems, son.” pic.twitter.com/RqcBrlOzV1 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 15, 2025

3.

Bit of an angry little chap aren’t you — Florence Lox (@floboflo) October 15, 2025

4.

She’s right though… as you prove every time you open your mouth or stumble across your keypad. — Stuart Bourne (@stalwartfilms) October 15, 2025

5.

Go cry harder to Musk, he’ll buy you some extra small tissues. You pathetic little bellend. — Jo Hemingway (@JoHemingway02) October 15, 2025

6.