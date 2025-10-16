Somebody asked about ‘unusual traits’ people find attractive and the answers will have you considering your weird bits in a newly positive light

Life dating r/AskReddit

The things we’re ‘supposed’ to find attractive in people we’re considering as a partner are all a bit generic, aren’t they? Men are meant to be tall, women are meant to be a certain shape, everyone needs a great smile, lots of hair and a pleasant sense of humour.

But we’re all individuals, and each of us will have some offbeat, out-of-kilter qualities that we find strangely sexy, which elevate someone from quite nice to utterly irresistible. They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user EducationCommon1635 asked this:

‘What unusual personality/physical trait do you find attractive in the other gender?’

Here are some things you might have thought a bit weird about yourself but that will drive someone out there wild with desire…

1.

‘Pronounced canine teeth will always be cute. I love crows feet too. Hawk noses. And messy hair with cowlicks.

‘Apparently traits named after animals is my running theme and upon seeing it written out I’m not sure what that means, lol.’

–Kittencab00dles

2.

‘Funny dudes and big noses. You make me laugh and you have a big nose, I’m in love 30 seconds later.’

–RandomGirlieT

3.

‘I’m very attracted to people that have huge wide set eyes. If you look like a frog, you’re super hot to me.’

–Limp_Schedule_3898

4.

‘I really enjoy a subtle asymmetry! For example, if a guy has only one dimple.’

–questionabletshirt

5.

‘I’m gay, But man, female bodybuilders confuse me.’

–osfast

6.

‘I like when women have deeper voices than me.’

–Gerreth_Gobulcoque

7.

‘She says hi to all the cats and dogs she meets outside. And any other animal really.’

–Brynhild

8.

‘Dark circles/eye bags.’

–astroxpie

9.

‘Glasses increase my interest in you and hotness. I know someone who recently got the laser eye surgery and no longer wears glasses. My attraction to them has diminished.’

–Atty_for_hire

10.

‘Slim nerdy guys.’

–TheWolfOfPanic

11.

‘I enjoy it when they look like famished farm boys.’

–Rossomak

12.

‘Nonchalance in public. I have issues with PDA and really just enjoy looking like best friends in public (maybe hand holding, thats the most it is), but EXTREMELY chalant in private.’

–Formal-Confusion-380