Tucker Carlson said ‘female leadership leads to violence’ and these 17 women brutally schooled him into next year

Not for the first time we find ourselves asking ‘What’s the colour of the sky in Tucker Carlson’s world?’ after the former Fox News man highlighted an unexpected reason why the world is going to hell in a handcart right now.

Turns out it’s women. Not all women – well, we don’t think he’s saying that – just every woman in any position of leadership. Because you know what that leads to?

Violence.

Tucker Carlson: “Female leadership leads to violence. There’s something about female leadership that gets you very quickly to violence. And you see it in the support for the Ukraine war, which is like the murder of an entire country’s male population. And now, though, a bunch of… pic.twitter.com/qM9cheHLlU — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) October 14, 2025

And while it would be an over exaggeration to say the entirety of the internet responded as one, quite a lot of it did. And most of them were women.

Tucker has a point. History books drip with the blood spilled by Ivana the Terrible, Genghina Khan, Adele Hitler, Josefina Stalin, Valerie the Impaler, Polly Pot… — Jessica Berlin (@berlin_bridge) October 15, 2025

How has this idiot managed to stay on the American media Olympus for so long? — Olena_Wave (@OlenaWave) October 14, 2025

Sure,Tucker – all those bar fights, invasions, and coups were led by Karen from accounting. — Giselle (@kgiselle653) October 15, 2025

Putin is a man. Zelenskyy is a man. What am I missing? https://t.co/p96ealveYP — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 16, 2025

Misogyny is often based on fear and on being a pencil dick. Right Tucker? — Linda Godichiabois (@linda1godi) October 14, 2025

